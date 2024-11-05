BENDIGO EARTHQUAKE: Regional Victoria was rocked by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake early in the morning





A powerful 3.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked the city of Bendigo, waking up residents in the area to tremors and vibrations.

The quake was reported at a depth of 0 km and was recorded as feeling “violent”.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Elmore and the tremor was felt at 6:41 am.

SES confirmed that multiple calls for assistance have already been received.

“I thought a big tree had fallen,” Longlea resident Julie Hindle Cochin said.

This earthquake is one of many earthquakes that have shaken the state of Victoria in recent months.

On August 29, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Hamilton, about 270 kilometers west of Melbourne.

The tremor came from a depth of 3 kilometers and struck at 5:09 am.

Residents took to social media to say that they woke up to the earthquakes and that the windows shook strongly.

No reports of serious damage were recorded.

On 26 August, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Gippsland region of Victoria, shaking Sandy Point, near Wilson Promontory.

The Australian Geosciences Authority confirmed the earthquake, which occurred at around 7.45pm, as it received 84 reports from Australians who felt the quake.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

On August 7, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Victoria High Country.

This tremor, centered near Woods Point, was identified as an aftershock from the record-breaking 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the area in September 2021.

The 2021 earthquake caused significant damage in Melbourne and was felt as far away as Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide.

Professor Phil Cummins, a senior seismologist at Geoscience Australia, explained that aftershocks like the one at Woods Point are common after major earthquakes.

“The physical size of the earthquake was about 100 times the size of the earthquake that occurred in 2021,” he said. “The energy released will be about 900 times less than the previous earthquake.”

