WHO study lists major endemic pathogens for which new vaccines are urgently needed





A new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) published today in eBiomedicine lists 17 pathogens that regularly cause disease in communities as top priorities for new vaccine development. The WHO study is the first global attempt to systematically prioritize endemic pathogens based on criteria that include regional disease burden, risk of antimicrobial resistance and socioeconomic impact. The study reaffirms long-standing priorities for vaccine research and development (R&D), including HIV, malaria and tuberculosis – three diseases that together claim nearly 2.5 million lives each year. The study also identifies pathogens such as group A streptococci and Klebsiella pneumoniae as a top priority for disease control in all regions, emphasizing the urgency of developing new vaccines for pathogens that are increasingly resistant to antimicrobial drugs. “Global decisions on new vaccines are too often driven solely by return on investment rather than the number of lives that could be saved in the most vulnerable communities,” said Dr Kate O'Brien, Director of the WHO's Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals Department. “This study uses broad regional expertise and data to evaluate a vaccine that would not only significantly reduce diseases that greatly affect communities today, but also reduce the medical costs faced by families and healthcare systems.” WHO asked international and regional experts to identify the factors that matter most to them when deciding which vaccines to introduce and use. Analysis of these preferences, combined with regional data for each pathogen, resulted in the top 10 priority pathogens for each WHO region. The regional lists were then consolidated into a global list, resulting in 17 priority endemic pathogens for which new vaccines need to be researched, developed and used. This new global WHO priority list of endemic pathogens for vaccine research and development supports the goal of the 2030 Immunization Agenda to ensure that everyone, in all regions, can benefit from vaccines that protect them against serious diseases. The inventory provides a fair and transparent evidence base for setting regional and global agendas for new vaccine research and development and production, and is intended to give academics, funders, manufacturers and countries clear direction on where vaccine research and development can have the greatest impact. This global exercise of prioritization for endemic pathogens complements WHO research and development plan for epidemicswhich identified priority pathogens that could cause future epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19 or severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). The findings of this new report on endemic pathogens are part of WHO's work to identify and support research priorities and immunization program needs in low- and middle-income countries, to inform the global vaccine research and development agenda, and to strategically advance the development and acceptance of priority vaccines, especially against pathogens that cause the greatest public health burden and greatest socioeconomic impact. List of WHO priority endemic pathogens Vaccines for these pathogens are in various stages of development. Pathogens for which vaccine research is needed Streptococcus group A

Hepatitis C virus

HIV-1

Klebsiella pneumoniae Pathogens for which vaccines need to be further developed Cytomegalovirus

Influenza virus (broadly protective vaccine)

Leishmania type

Non-typhoidal Salmonella

Norovirus

Plasmodium falciparum (malaria)

shigella type

Staphylococcus aureus Pathogens for which vaccines are approaching regulatory approval, policy recommendation, or introduction Dengue virus

Group B streptococcus

Extraintestinal pathogens E. coli

Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

