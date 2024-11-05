Hawaii's underwater volcano has been rocked by dozens of earthquakes since the weekend





The US Geological Survey shared a video of lava shooting into the air after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting for the third time in 2023 (September 11, 2023).

HONOLULU – An undersea volcano off the southeast coast of Hawaii's Big Island has been rocked by more than 70 earthquakes since the weekend, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The largest quake was a magnitude 4.3 that occurred just after noon local time on Saturday. Meanwhile, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck 3 miles south of Pahala early Tuesday morning. There were no reports of injuries in any of the earthquakes.

The orange dots near the bottom of the image show several earthquakes around an undersea volcano off the southeast coast of the Big Island of Hawaii.

(USGS)

The USGS reports that although seismic activity decreased slightly at midnight, seismic rates were still above background levels on Tuesday.

This undersea volcano is called Kamaʻehuakanaloa, the new name for the former Lo'ihi seamount, and is part of efforts to preserve Native Hawaiian language and traditions.

Camahuacanaloa Peak is about 3,189 feet below sea level, according to the US Geological Survey.

Undersea volcanoes have the ability to send shock waves around the planet, such as the 2022 undersea eruption of Tonga. Scientists are currently debating whether this eruption played a role in raising global temperatures.

However, the USGS said that any eruption at Kamaihuakanaloa is unlikely to affect any of the other active volcanoes in and around the Hawaiian Islands or their residents.

Over the past few weeks, magma moving near the surface has cracked the ground and generated thousands of small earthquakes. FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray reports from Mount Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii.

