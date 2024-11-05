Civil Defense prepares for an Alpine earthquake





We can't predict earthquakes, but we can prepare for them. Canterbury's Civil Defense Emergency Management (CDEM) is preparing with an inter-territorial, multi-agency exercise based on a magnitude 8 earthquake in the Alps (AF8) on Thursday 7 November.

With a 75 percent chance of a rupture on the Alpine Fault occurring within the next 50 years, preparedness is crucial.

Just as the public was encouraged to take part in the national earthquake drill ShakeOut recently, CDEM Canterbury is also getting ahead of the game.

The next Great Alpine Fault Earthquake will challenge us all. The better we communicate beforehand, the easier it will be to support each other during and afterward.

“Exercise is a key part of preparedness by helping us identify gaps and issues,” said Phil MacKay, Regional Emergency Management Team Leader at CDEM Canterbury.

“We are able to incorporate the lessons we identify into our post-exercise plans and actions. This improves our ability not only to respond to emergencies, but also to recover from them.

Real-world practice ensures teams are prepared for emergency situations

Scientific research indicates that there is a 4 in 5 chance that the next Alpine Fault rupture will be a Magnitude 8+ event. This will require a coordinated multi-agency response.

Exercise Pandora will involve all South Island Civil Defense and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) emergency management groups. Developed using our latest science in partnership with the AF8 Program.

“Months of work have gone into the lead-up to this exercise to ensure that the scenario is realistic, but also to ensure that the stakeholders who would need to be involved in the event of an actual rupture of the Alpine Fault, are involved in the exercise,” Phil said.

“Making sure the exercise scenario is real gives us the greatest opportunity to determine how and where we might need to evolve our existing systems. In terms of response readiness, this is critical.”

How can you prepare for emergencies?

At Waitah/Canterbury, we are no strangers to emergencies, and we know they come in many different and unpredictable forms.

Practicing your plan with your family, friends, and community helps everyone understand what they can do to support each other in an emergency.

Now is a good time to get your whānau together and make an emergency plan. While having a plan is a great start, practicing it together is even better! Prepare for an emergency

