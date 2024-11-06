Approximately 620 earthquakes occur in one month





TEHRAN – A total of 619 earthquakes were recorded across the country during the past calendar month ending October 21, according to the seismic networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

The epicenter of the 18 earthquakes was in neighboring countries, namely Afghanistan (4), Turkmenistan (8), Iraq (2), Azerbaijan (2), Russia (1), and Armenia (1).

Of the total earthquakes, one had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale and occurred on September 22 with its epicenter in the city of Bojnord, the capital of North Khorasan Province.

Statistically, 277 earthquakes of magnitude less than 2; 282 earthquakes ranging in magnitude between 2 and 3; There were 48 earthquakes with a magnitude between 3 and 4, and 11 earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5.

Among the country's provinces, North Khorasan with 117, Razavi Khorasan with 78, Kerman with 64, and Yazd with 62 recorded the largest number of earthquakes in the country.

A total of 6,949 earthquakes were recorded across the country during the past calendar year (March 2023 – March 2024) according to the seismic networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

The Iranian Students News Agency reported that most of the earthquakes occurred successively in northeastern Khorasan Razavi, southeastern Kerman, northwestern Azerbaijan, and southeastern Khorasan provinces.

Statistically, there were 2,268 earthquakes that had a magnitude of less than 2 on the Richter scale; 3685 were between 2 and 3; 796 were between the ages of 3 and 4; 181 were between the ages of 4 and 5; 22 were between the ages of 5 and 6; And 5 was between 6 and 7.

The Iranian Plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for disasters related to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the world's earthquakes occur in Iran but more than 6% of the world's earthquake victims during the 20th century were reported from Iranian earthquakes.

This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zarei, a professor of earthquake engineering

Iran has entered a decade of earthquakes since 2008 [Iranian calendar] Mehdi Zarei, professor of engineering seismology at the International Institute for Earthquake and Earthquake Engineering (IIEES), said in 1396 (March 2017-March 2018), the Iranian plateau is shrinking by 30 mm per year.

The Strait of Hormuz region in southern Iran has the highest seismic activity in the region, and its formation is linked to the continuation of the convergent movement between the Arabian plate and the central continental plate of Iran.

Tehran is also one of the most dangerous capitals in the world in terms of the risks of various natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslides, fires after the earthquake, and others.

On the other hand, the population of Tehran at night is more than 8,300,000 with a mixture of old non-resistant structures as well as modern high-rise buildings affecting the fragility of this city.

