JMA prepares to face a “mysterious tsunami” that will hit the Izu Islands





When an earthquake struck on September 24 in the waters near Torishima Island, it sparked a sense of urgency at the Japan Meteorological Agency office in Tokyo, about 600 kilometers north.

This is because JMA fears the phenomenon known as the “mysterious tsunami,” which occurs once every 10 years in the Izu Islands.

For the first time, the JMA issued an advance warning against such a giant wave.

This is due to technological advances as well as the resourcefulness and work of JMA staff.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) cannot do that,” a JMA official said.

The magnitude of the earthquake, which occurred at 8:14 a.m. on September 24, was estimated at 5.8 on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale of 7.

This set off alarm bells in the Japan Meteorological Agency's Earthquake and Volcano Operations Room on the fifth floor of the agency's office in Tokyo's Minato district.

When earthquakes of similar magnitude occurred in the waters surrounding Torishima Island in 1984, 1996, 2006, 2015 and 2018, tsunamis were observed.

Some studies have suggested a connection with a nearby undersea volcano, but the meteorological agency has been unable to find a clear connection.

Even when a tsunami exceeding the 20-centimetre threshold is observed, the JMA cannot send warnings in advance, and only issues them after a larger tsunami has occurred.

There are many factors that must be considered in the causes of a tsunami, such as the depth of the earthquake's epicenter.

However, except for the “mysterious tsunami”, there have been few cases of tsunamis caused by earthquakes of less than magnitude 6.5.

A one-fold increase in volume equals a 30-fold increase in energy.

A “moderate earthquake” of about magnitude 6, which is smaller in size than a “major earthquake” of magnitude 7 or more, usually produces few tsunami waves.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 7 or more are called “major” earthquakes. Earthquakes smaller than this, with a magnitude of about 6, are called “moderate” earthquakes.

Moderate earthquakes usually do not generate tsunamis.

However, Tatsuo Kuwayama, a research officer at the agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Monitoring Division, revealed that the agency considers a moderate earthquake generating a tsunami to be a unique case and is studying it.

Regarding the decision to issue advisories and warnings about tsunamis, which occur only a few times a year, including the “mysterious tsunami,” Koyama said JMA staff exchange information and conduct daily drills for similar scenarios.

In addition, five days before the September 24 earthquake, the JMA issued an eruption warning for the surrounding sea area for a possible undersea eruption on Sumisojima Island, located about 100 kilometers north of Torishima Island.

Koyama said there were signs of a tsunami, and that staff “were prepared for it.”

In fact, at 8:20 a.m. on September 24, six minutes after the earthquake, the JMA issued a tsunami warning for the islands of Izu and Ogasawara.

Tsunamis of 4 cm or more were observed over a wide area along the Pacific coast from Chiba Prefecture to Kagoshima Prefecture.

A tsunami up to 70 cm high was observed on Hachijojima Island at 8:58 AM.

In some cases, the tsunami reaches the coast quickly after the earthquake.

Therefore, speed has the highest priority when issuing tsunami warnings.

The JMA issues warnings using a database that stores 100,000 simulations of when, where and how hard a tsunami will hit.

These simulations are performed based on the location, depth, and magnitude of the focus and direction of fault slip, among other factors.

In 2015, the database was expanded to include cases found in the waters surrounding Torishima Island. Since then, preparations have been made to confront the events.

In the September 24 earthquake, a tsunami warning was announced six minutes after the earthquake.

In the event of a normal earthquake and tsunami, the warning would have been issued within three minutes.

The difference in time “was due to the judgment of skilled staff,” said Shigeki Aoki, JMA's earthquake and tsunami response planning officer.

In offshore areas such as Torishima Island, there are fewer seismic monitoring networks than on land, making it difficult to determine concentration, one of the most important factors in tsunami prediction.

On September 24, the day of the earthquake, the JMA staff of the operating room, who had specialized knowledge and experience, and the “national team leaders” in charge of the operating room, among others, carefully compared the waveform of the earthquake. With similar earthquakes that generated tsunamis in the past.

Then they decided to issue a warning.

In the past, earthquakes that killed more than 20,000 people in tsunamis occurred even when the magnitude of the quake was only 2 to 3 magnitude – for example, the 1896 Meiji Sanriku tsunami.

Also, in January 2022, an undersea volcano erupted on the South Pacific island of Tonga, causing a tsunami.

The “mysterious tsunami” in the waters near Torishima Island is not the only case of a tsunami that occurs even when no major earthquake is felt.

“Because this is a rare phenomenon, it was necessary for experienced officials to make the decision to issue the warning,” Aoki said of the September 24 operation. I don't think machines or artificial intelligence can do that.

November 5 is World Tsunami Awareness Day, an important day to increase public vigilance.

“Being able to issue accurate warnings is important to increase people’s confidence,” Aoki said. “Even if no earthquakes are felt, if the JMA issues a warning, I hope people will take action, such as staying away from the coast.”

“It is very impressive that the warning was issued based on previous experience and knowledge,” said Osamu Sandanbata, an assistant professor of geophysics at the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo, and an expert on earthquakes and tsunamis at sea around Torishima Island. From the waters surrounding Torishima Island.”

There are more than 30 known marine volcanoes in the waters surrounding Japan.

However, the mechanism of volcanic tsunami generation is not well understood in many regions, and tsunamis caused by volcanic activity are difficult to predict.

“It's a difficult field to link to disaster prevention,” Sandanbata said.

The epicenter of the September 24 earthquake was in an area of ​​the ocean where tsunamis occur as frequently as once every 10 years.

“In a way, the September 24 earthquake had predictable characteristics,” Sandanbata said. “Other volcanoes can cause such a tsunami, so an unexpected tsunami is possible.”

He added: “In addition to academic research on the mechanism of tsunami occurrence, it is important to improve the accuracy of predictions by expanding tsunami monitoring and volcano monitoring systems.”

(This article was written by Fumiyada and Shoko Rikimaru.)

