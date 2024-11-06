Earthquakes are common in East Tennessee, but could there be a major one in the future?





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Have you noticed an uptick in earthquake activity over the past few months?

This is not unusual for East Tennessee as we are located in the middle of the East Tennessee Seismic Zone.

You might not think of this area as one of the most active locations when thinking of areas along the West Coast, but along the eastern United States, it ranks fairly high.

“In the eastern United States, New Madrid is the most active, and there's actually one in eastern Canada that's almost as active as New Madrid. “We're No. 3 in East Tennessee in frequency of earthquakes. said Dr. Robert D. Hatcher Jr., distinguished scientist and professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee.

While many earthquakes that occur in East Tennessee are typically less powerful, there have been a few magnitude 4-4.7 earthquakes in decades.

“We've never had a magnitude 5 here, so there's no limit to earthquake frequency, but we feel like this seismic zone in East Tennessee is capable of producing earthquakes of magnitude 6.5 or greater,” Hatcher said. “The reason we say that is because of the evidence we've seen in the geological records.” “.

One thing scientists are still looking into is earthquakes along the boundaries between plates. Earthquakes that occur in East Tennessee are somewhat mysterious as no fault can be seen at this time. However, Hatcher said there must be some kind of fault deep beneath the Earth's surface.

In several cases, there have been reports of multiple earthquakes within a few minutes.

“Earthquakes are caused by a sudden release of energy along the fault and its elastic behavior. It's like pulling a rubber band and letting it break and feeling it between your fingers. Energy is released, and sometimes you get two or three or four at a time, and that's because there's more energy In the source.

So, as we move through the year, you may see more earthquakes in the WVLT First Alert Weather app, but know that this is common with most earthquakes not being felt due to the nature of the depth below the Earth's surface.

