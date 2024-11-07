Earthquake in the Arabian Peninsula: Cristiano Ronaldo versus Neymar?





Bet on this La Liga match here

1 x 2

Rayo Vallecano Las Palmas

11/08/24 21:00:00

1.75 3.50 5.00

It seems that Neymar's time at Al Hilal has reached a critical point, as the Saudi club is seriously reconsidering his continuity. Since his arrival in the summer of 2023, the Brazilian has fallen far short of the expectations placed on him, both on and off the pitch. Despite his ambitious signing, with an investment of approximately 90 million euros and an annual salary of 100 million, Neymar's performance did not justify this huge investment.

Injuries have been his constant companion since his landing in Saudi Arabia. After overcoming a complex knee surgery that kept him out of action for most of last season, Neymar looked ready to shine in the AFC Champions League. However, in his last match against Esteghlal, he had to be substituted after just 30 minutes due to a new thigh injury. This situation raised concerns within the club, which began to lose patience with its star.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be his replacement in Al Hilal

Al Hilal are said to be considering the possibility of parting ways with Neymar in the upcoming winter transfer window in January, paving the way for an early exit. Physical problems and a lack of influence on the team prompted management to explore alternatives, with one name emerging: Cristiano Ronaldo. As reported by Sport, the Portuguese, who excelled at Al Nassr with significant contributions in the Saudi Professional League and the AFC Champions League, could be the ideal successor to the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

Neymar managed to score only one goal and three assists in seven official matches, which are numbers that do not live up to the expectations set for him. As Al Hilal begins its search for an alternative that can provide greater stability and performance, the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining its ranks represents the beginning of a change in the Saudi attacking line. The Brazilian star's future looks increasingly uncertain at a club that is now only aiming to end this chapter without further setbacks.

This news is machine translation. You can read the original news, TERREMOTO in Arabia: ¿Cristiano Ronaldo for Neymar?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fichajes.net/en/news/earthquake-in-arabia-cristiano-ronaldo-for-neymar-20241106.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos