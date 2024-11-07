Crustal velocity structure and susceptibility characteristics of moderate-magnitude earthquakes in the Huoshan area, eastern China





1 Nanjing Shanhai Engineering Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing, China 2 Nanjing University of Technology, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China 3 Jiangsu Earthquake Agency, Nanjing, China 4 East China Mineral Institute of Geology and Exploration, Hefei, China

The Huoshan area, located on the northern edge of the Dabie Mountain Belt at the junction of the North China Plate and the Yangtze Plate, is one of the most active and seismically concentrated areas in the Dabie Mountain Belt and adjacent areas. Using travel time data from 4427 seismic events observed by 202 stations, we study the deep mesostructure of the Huoshan region using the dual-difference tomography method. The results revealed the average structure and preparedness characteristics for a moderate-magnitude earthquake in the region. The cortical mean in the study area shows significant lateral heterogeneity. The Dabie Mountain Belt shows remarkably high velocities, while the North China Plate and Yangtze Plate show relatively lower velocities. The Tan Lu fault zone shows fragmentation characteristics; With the average crustal velocity south of Lujiang being relatively high, north of Jiashan being relatively low, and between Lujiang and Jiashan being moderate. The foci of moderate-magnitude earthquakes are located in the velocity gradient and Poisson's ratio regions. The source regions of these earthquakes show large anomalies of high Poisson's ratio and low S-wave velocity, which may indicate the presence of fluids. These anomalies likely reflect the intrusion of deep material along the fault zone, which could be the driving force for the preparation of moderate-magnitude earthquakes.

Keywords: Huoshan area, seismic environment, double-difference tomography, deep fluids, crustal structure

Received: September 26, 2024; Accepted: November 6, 2024.

Copyright: © 2024 Hu, Fan, He, Yang, Yang, Jiang, Liu, Xia, Xu and Wu. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license. Use, distribution or reproduction in other forums is permitted, provided that the original author(s) or licensee are credited and the original publication in this journal is cited, in accordance with accepted academic practice. No use, distribution or reproduction that does not comply with these terms is permitted.

*Correspondence: Xiaoping Fan, Nanjing Technical University, Nanjing, 211816, Jiangsu Province, China Yicheng He, Jiangsu Earthquake Agency, Nanjing, China Longshuayang, East China Institute of Geology and Mineral Exploration, Hefei, China Kongji Yang, Jiangsu Earthquake Agency, Nanjing, China Pengcheng Jiang, Nanjing Shanhai Engineering Technology Co., Ltd, Nanjing, China Zhiwen Liu, Nanjing Technical University, Nanjing, 211816, Jiangsu Province, China Ziyan Xia, Nanjing Technical University, Nanjing, 211816, Jiangsu Province, China Menghui Xu , Nanjing Technical University, Nanjing, 211816, Jiangsu Province, China Yuhan Wu, Nanjing Technical University, Nanjing, 211816, Jiangsu Province, China

Disclaimer: All claims in this article are those of the authors alone and do not necessarily represent the claims of their affiliated organizations, or those of the publisher, editors, or reviewers. Any product that may be evaluated in this article or the claim that may be made by its manufacturer is not guaranteed or endorsed by the publisher.

