Earthquakes have hired Bruce Arena as head coach and athletic director





The San Jose Earthquakes have filled their head coaching vacancy with one of Major League Soccer's best-known figures.

The Quakes announced Thursday the hiring of Bruce Arena as their new coach and athletic director. Arena brings more than five decades of coaching experience to San Jose, most recently serving as the head coach of the New England Revolution through September 2023.

“Bruce is the most accomplished coach in the history of American soccer, and we are thrilled to bring him to San Jose,” said John Fisher, managing partner of Earthquakes. “With an unparalleled track record at all levels of soccer in our country that includes numerous MLS Cups and Supporters' Shields, he is the perfect choice to lead the Earthquakes. We know he will help return the club to the level that San Jose and the Bay Area deserve, winning games and competing for the Championships.

Arena won five MLS Cups, four Supporters' Shields, one CONCACAF Champions Cup, and one US Open Cup during his career. He has won the most regular season games (262) and postseason games (35) in American League history and has been named American League Coach of the Year a record four times.

Internationally, Arena has led the U.S. men's national team to two FIFA World Cup finals, while reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years. He has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup three times and holds the USMNT record with 81 victories.

“I'm very excited about the opportunity to come to San Jose,” Arena said. “I coached my first professional game at Spartan Stadium in 1996 – the first in MLS history – and my first international game for the United States in 1998 was also in San Jose. The Earthquakes and Northern California have a proud soccer tradition “There is a lot of potential at the club, and I am looking forward to working with everyone here to unleash that potential and get back to winning ways.”

General manager Chris Leach will report to Arena in the 73-year-old's new role in San Jose.

The Quakes failed to reach the MLS Cup playoffs in 2024 for the third time in the past four seasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sbisoccer.com/2024/11/earthquakes-hire-bruce-arena-as-head-coach-sporting-director The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos