WHO calls for urgent integration of health into climate negotiations ahead of COP29

Ahead of the 2024 UN climate change conference in Baku (COP29), the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for an end to reliance on fossil fuels and advocating for people-centred adaptation and resilience.

Starting COP29 Special Report on Climate and Health and technical instructions for Healthy Nationally Determined ContributionsWHO urges world leaders at COP29 to abandon hidden approach to addressing climate change and health. It emphasizes the importance of putting health at the center of all climate negotiations, strategies, policies and action plans, in order to save lives and ensure a healthier future for current and future generations.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis, which is why prioritizing health and well-being in climate action is not only a moral and legal imperative, but also a strategic opportunity to unlock transformative health benefits for a fairer and more equal future,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. “COP29 is a key opportunity for global leaders to integrate health issues into climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies. WHO is supporting this work with practical guidance and support to countries.”

A bold health case for climate action



It was developed by WHO in collaboration with more than 100 organizations and 300 experts COP29 Special Report on Climate Change and Health identifies critical policies across three integrated dimensions – people, place and planet. The report outlines key actions aimed at protecting all people, especially the estimated 3.6 billion people who live in the areas most vulnerable to climate change.

The report highlights the importance of governance that integrates health into climate policymaking – and climate into health policymaking – as critical to progress. The main recommendations of the report include:

make human health and well-being the primary measure of climate success to catalyze progress and ensure people-centred adaptation and resilience;

end subsidies and dependence on fossil fuels by aligning economic and financial systems to protect human health and the environment, investing in clean, sustainable alternatives that reduce pollution-related diseases and reduce carbon emissions;

mobilize funding for climate-health initiatives, particularly to strengthen vulnerable health systems and support the health workforce, by creating resilient climate-resilient health systems to protect health and save lives;

invest in proven solutions; just 5 interventions – from heat and health warning systems, to clean household energy, to efficient fossil fuel pricing – would save almost 2 million lives a year and deliver $4 in benefits for every dollar invested;

build greater focus on the role of cities in health outcomes, through more sustainable urban design, clean energy, resilient housing and improved sanitation; and

increase the protection and restoration of nature and biodiversity, recognizing the synergistic health benefits of clean air, water and food security.

“Health is the lived experience of climate change,” said dr. Maria Neira, Director of Environment, Climate Change and Health, WHO. “By prioritizing health in every aspect of climate action, we can unlock significant benefits for public health, climate resilience, security and economic stability. Health is the argument we need to catalyze immediate and comprehensive action at this critical time.”

Increased WHO action on health and climate

Climate NDCs or Nationally Determined Contributions are national plans and commitments made by countries under the Paris Agreement. Although health is identified as a priority in 91% of NDCs, few specify specific actions to harness the health benefits of climate change mitigation and adaptation or to protect health from climate-related risks.

To support countries to better integrate health into their climate policies, the WHO announced today WHO quality criteria for integrating health into nationally determined contributions: Healthy NDC. The guidelines outline practical actions for ministries of health, ministries of the environment and other sectors that determine health (e.g. transport, e.energy, urban planning, water and sanitation) to include health issues in their adaptation and mitigation policies and actions.

These technical guidelines serve as a concrete framework for the implementation of the recommendations included in WHO's COP29 Special Reportaddressing key areas such as leadership and enabling environment; national circumstances and political priorities; reduction; adaptation; loss and damage; finance; and implementation. Integrating health into climate plans will support:

addressing health impacts: addressing the various health impacts of climate change;

addressing the various health impacts of climate change; strengthening health systems: increasing resilience to climate change and decarbonizing health systems; and

increasing resilience to climate change and decarbonizing health systems; and promoting mutual benefits: focusing on key sectors that have a strong impact on health and climate change mitigation and adaptation, such as transport and energy.

In addition to its own initiatives, WHO gathers 90 countries and 75 partners through Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH). This platform was established to advance the commitments made at COP26 to build sustainable and climate-resilient health systems. ATACH promotes the integration of climate change and the health nexus into appropriate national, regional and global plans by leveraging the collective power of WHO Member States and other stakeholders to urgently and proportionately move this agenda forward.

Support quotes

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations:

“The climate crisis is also a health crisis. Human health and planetary health are interconnected. Countries must take significant measures to protect their people, increase resources, reduce emissions, phase out fossil fuels and reconcile with nature. COP29 must drive progress towards these vital goals for the health of the planet and the health of people.”

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation:

“The impact of climate change must be measured in more than degrees: we must consider lives saved, lost and improved. The Rockefeller Foundation works closely with the World Health Organization and many other partners to bring health issues to the fore in all climate action, including efforts to enable just energy transitions and increase economic opportunities for people living in frontline communities.”

dr. Vanessa Kerry, WHO Director-General's Special Envoy for Health on Climate Change:

“This report exposes how the accelerating climate and health crisis is affecting more than just our health – it is undermining economies, deepening inequalities and fueling political instability. As leaders gather at COP29, we urge them to accelerate a just transition and increase funding for health systems and health workers on the front line to protect the most vulnerable groups to protect people, economies and global security, health must be at the heart of climate action. We cannot afford to wait.”

dr. Alan Dangour, Director of Climate and Health at Wellcome:

“In every country, climate change costs lives, causes pain and suffering. It is a common crisis that must unite us to act, and act quickly. At COP29, countries must seize the opportunity to commit to ambitious intergovernmental climate action that protects the planet and improves health for all. Working together, we can still change our current course and save lives.”

Ph.D. Micaela Serafini, president, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Switzerland:

“Today we find ourselves in an unacceptable situation where the most vulnerable people in the world are paying the highest price for a problem they did not cause. Solutions to preserve their health must be a priority, and people's well-being at the center of climate measures. If we don't, it will take its toll on the vital organs of humanity.”

Jagan Chapagain, General Secretary, The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC):

“From the impact of extreme heat to the spread of disease through floodwaters, from malnutrition due to crop failure to diseases carried by mosquitoes where they have not been seen before, the climate crisis is the biggest health crisis. This report is critically important – it highlights how climate change is making us sick and what we need to do about it.”