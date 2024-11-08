The shaky video on social media does not show an 8.0 magnitude earthquake in Oregon





A video on social media claims to show footage captured when an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Oregon coast — but upon closer inspection, no one in the video appears to have been affected by the quake except the person holding the camera.

“Magnitude 8 earthquake hits Oregon coast…Help us,” a poster read in a November 1 post. The text included an emoji of praying hands, and the post's caption mentioned a verse from the Bible Book of Revelation.

The post was flagged as part of Meta's efforts to combat fake news and misinformation in its news feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.)

The video in the Topics post was reshared from TikTok on October 30. It aims to show the chaos when an earthquake violently shakes what appears to be a hotel. The TikTok user said it was filmed in Seaside, Oregon, a small beachside resort town on the state's northwest coast.

An earthquake occurred off the southern Oregon coast that day, but its magnitude was 6.0, not 8.0, USGS spokesman Paul Lustsen told PolitiFact in an email.

Sign up for PolitiFact transcripts

Earthquakes are not uncommon in that region, so these earthquakes are likely not a sign of biblical prophecy, says the Threads post's caption. A USGS map shows that since 1924, 44 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher have occurred in an area including Oregon, northern California and Washington. The largest was 7.2 magnitude on June 14, 2005.

As of November 8, 1,357 people had filed a “felt” report with the USGS about the October 30 earthquake, meaning they felt the quake at their location. A USGS map shows that three of those responses were from Seaside.

But coastal city officials said they were not aware of any impact from the quake.

(Screenshot of threads)

“I read that a 6.0 earthquake was reported off the southern Oregon coast that day. I'm not aware that it was felt here in Seaside,” Mayor Steve Wright told PolitiFact.

“We didn't feel anything in Seaside. I didn't find out about it until later on the news,” City Manager Spencer Kyle said.

There is evidence to suggest that the video does not depict what he is saying, starting with the hotel where it was filmed. We checked the website of the City of Seaside Visitors Bureau and found four listings for hotels, motels and resorts.

None of them looked like the hotel shown in the video, which appears to be at least four stories high. Only one beachfront hotel — the Best Western Plus — was that high, but it didn't match the one in the video. It also does not have an outdoor pool or indoor courtyard like the one shown in the video.

Another clue that the video is not showing footage of the earthquake is that none of the furniture or items in the room are shaking while the camera is shaking violently. Water bottles and a coffee pot stay on the nightstand, and lamps stay in place on the bedside tables.

People can be seen relaxing in the pool, despite the supposed chaos surrounding them.

When the person with the camera heads down the hotel walkway, we see trees that were not affected by the supposed quake, a luggage bag, and a “wet floor” sign that somehow doesn't tip over because the ground is moving around it.

Voices speaking Japanese can be heard and people walking quietly into the hotel lobby.

We evaluate the claim that this video shows a magnitude 8.0 earthquake in Oregon.

PolitiFact researcher Karen Bird contributed to these fact checks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/nov/08/threads-posts/shaky-social-media-video-doesnt-show-80-magnitude/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos