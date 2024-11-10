Losing his father in the 2011 earthquake, the 23-year-old Japanese star player is ready to move to MLB, and will follow in the footsteps of Dodgers fame Shohei Ohtani.





Shohei Ohtani, the highest-paid athlete in the world, helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the MLB World Series against the New York Yankees. Ohtani has now paved the way for his countrymen to show them a glimpse of how things can work in the MLB. Ruki Sasaki, the highly regarded Japanese pitcher, has been given the green light to pursue a move to Major League Baseball, following in the footsteps of Shohei Ohtani.

Sasaki's new team

Sasaki, considered one of the top talents in the Japanese professional league, will now be sent to move to Major League Baseball, his team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, announced on Saturday.

This means MLB teams will have the opportunity to make bids for the 23-year-old right-hander during the upcoming offseason, according to the agreement between Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and MLB. Sasaki made headlines in April 2022 when he threw a perfect game, and was also part of Japan's victorious World Baseball Classic team last year, along with Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani.

Sasaki, in turn, expressed his deep gratitude to the Marines for giving him the opportunity to fulfill his dreams of playing in the United States.

“I have nothing but gratitude to the Marines for agreeing to hire me. You only get one career in baseball, and I don't want to have any regrets. I want to live up to the expectations of everyone who pushed me,” Sasaki said.

Sasaki's journey

Sasaki's journey to this point is all the more poignant given the personal tragedy he has endured. Following the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011, Sasaki lost his father and grandparents, and the tsunami swept away his family home. The disaster, which left about 18,500 dead and missing, led to the collapse of the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Now, with his MLB future in sight, Sasaki is looking forward to his next chapter. The Chiba Lotte Marines have confirmed that they have begun the process of hiring Sasaki, making him eligible to sign with an MLB team. The Los Angeles Dodgers, in particular, have long been considered the favorite to land the young star.

In his announcement, Sasaki included a heartfelt message:

“Since joining the team, the team has been listening to my thoughts about my future challenge in MLB, and I am very grateful to the team for officially allowing me to deploy now. There were many things that did not go well during my five years with the Marines, But I was always supported by my teammates, the staff, the front office, and the fans, and I was able to get this far by focusing solely on baseball and become the best player in the world, so that I would have no regrets in my only baseball career, and so that I could live up to the level of… “The expectations of everyone who supported me this time.”

Since Sasaki is only 23 years old, he is eligible to sign a minor league contract with an international pool as a signing bonus, lowering his price with MLB teams. This makes Sasaki an even more attractive prospect, and almost every MLB team is expected to vie for his services, with the Dodgers being the frontrunner.

Sasaki's manager also expressed his support for the young pitcher's decision:

“Since joining the team, we have heard from him that he dreams of playing in America. After making a comprehensive judgment over the past five years, we have decided to respect his wish. We hope he will do his best as an actor.” “From Japan, we encourage him.”

While it remains unclear whether Sasaki will eventually land with the Dodgers, the team would certainly be in the mix for the talented pitcher.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportstak.com/baseball/story/lost-his-father-in-2011-earthquake-23-year-old-star-japanese-pitcher-roki-sasaki-all-set-to-move-to-mlb-will-follow-footsteps-of-dodgers-fame-shohei-ohtani-3108966-2024-11-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

