Cuba suffers a major earthquake as the island battles the aftermath of the storm





A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Cuba on Sunday, shaking an island nation already reeling from recent hurricanes and widespread power outages that have pushed many residents to the brink of collapse.

The quake's epicenter was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Bartolome Masso, according to the US Geological Survey. The tremors reverberated throughout Cuba's eastern region, affecting major population centers, including Santiago de Cuba, the country's second-largest city, Holguin, and Guantanamo. Local media reported that the seismic activity was strong enough to be felt in neighboring Jamaica.

While no major injuries or major structural damage were immediately reported, the quake sent anxious residents fleeing into the streets.

In the small town of Belón, residents shared photos on social media showing minor structural damage, including cracked walls and collapsed roofs — issues of particular concern given Cuba's aging infrastructure, much of which requires major repairs.

The earthquake comes at a particularly difficult time for Cuba. Just days ago, Category 3 Hurricane Rafael devastated the western part of the island, forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate and leaving much of the country without power. The devastation was widespread, with hundreds of homes destroyed and widespread power outages continuing days after the storm passed.

Satellite images from NASA's Earth Observatory captured Rafael's path as it made landfall. Preliminary data showed that the storm was approaching Cuba from the south, after overtaking Jamaica as a tropical storm before encountering conditions that enabled it to transform into a hurricane.

Upon landfall on Wednesday, Rafael brought sustained winds of about 115 mph, though it temporarily weakened to Category 2 status with winds of 105 mph as it moved over land.

The compounding crises have left Cuba struggling to recover. In October, the island suffered prolonged nationwide power outages due to an ongoing energy crisis, followed by another powerful hurricane that struck the eastern part of the island, killing at least six people.

A succession of natural disasters have exacerbated existing infrastructure challenges and led to growing public discontent, which has manifested itself in small protests across the island.

The timing of Sunday's quake heightened concerns about Cuba's ability to manage multiple simultaneous disasters. While Rafael has since moved into the Gulf of Mexico and regained Category 3 strength with 120 mph winds, Cuba continues to face its effects.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Rafael's hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from its center, while tropical storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles outward.

The series of disasters has placed unprecedented pressure on Cuba's infrastructure and emergency response capabilities. The combination of recurring hurricanes, persistent power outages, and now a major earthquake, has left many communities struggling to rebuild. The earthquake damage assessment is ongoing, which is complicated by the current challenges of hurricane recovery and power restoration efforts across the island.

People ride a cart next to a fallen roof after Hurricane Rafael passed in Batabano, Artemisa Province, Cuba on November 7, 2024. Power was restored to parts of Cuba on Thursday Daily… People ride a cart next to a fallen roof after Hurricane Rafael passed through Batabano , Artemisa Province, Cuba on November 7, 2024. Power was restored to parts of Cuba on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Rafael struck the island, leaving… Its population of 10 million is without electricity for the second time in one month. (Photo by Yamil Laj/AFP) (Photo by Yamil Laj/AFP via Getty Images) More

Rafael marks the 17th storm and 11th hurricane of the 2024 season, which runs through November 30 — significantly exceeding the seasonal average totals of 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

This article includes reporting from The Associated Press.

