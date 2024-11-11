An earthquake shakes Cuba as residents struggle to recover from recent storms Earthquake news





Officials say efforts are underway to assess damage after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Cuba.

A powerful earthquake has struck eastern Cuba, adding more problems to a country still reeling from a series of recent storms and power outages.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Sunday that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the town of Bartolomé Masso. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

“There were landslides and damage to homes and power lines,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a post on social media, adding that the regions of Santiago de Cuba and Granma were affected.

“We have begun to assess the damage in order to start the recovery. The first and most important thing is to save lives.”

People in the affected counties said the quake was one of the strongest they had ever felt — no small feat in an area that the USGS says has seen 23 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher in the past 50 years.

“We have felt earthquakes in the past, but nothing like this,” Santiago resident Griselda Fernandez told Reuters news agency.

Other residents in Santiago, Cuba's second-largest city, reported that the quake caused buildings to shake and that many people were still standing nervously at the entrances to their homes.

“You had to see how everything was moving, the walls, everything,” Yolanda Tapio, a 76-year-old in the city, told the Associated Press.

Many of the homes and buildings in the area are old and vulnerable to damage from earthquakes.

State-run media published photos of roofs and facades of concrete-block houses that collapsed due to the quake. Numerous images showed structural damage to ceilings, walls and window pillars as well as to general infrastructure.

Neighboring countries like Jamaica also felt some impacts, the USGS said.

The earthquake is the latest in a series of natural disasters that have exacerbated existing infrastructure problems in Cuba, where large segments of the population also face economic insecurity.

In October, Hurricane Oscar caused heavy rains and widespread power outages on the island, leaving at least six dead after making landfall in eastern Cuba.

Hurricane Rafael, another hurricane, left at least 10 million people without power after it struck the eastern part of the island last week.

The storm uprooted trees and toppled telephone poles. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced.

