Cubans in San Diego react to the earthquake that struck their homeland





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hurricanes, power outages and now an earthquake: Cubans have struggled with natural disasters and issues over the past few weeks, and a 6.8 magnitude earthquake is creating more problems.

San Diego locals react. Some still have family and friends in Cuba, like Sandra Cardet. She is the co-owner of Havana Grill, a family-owned business.

Their focus is on authentic food from Cuba, showcasing dishes from their home country. But right now, she has other concerns on her mind.

“We still have friends and some distant relatives in Cuba, and it doesn't matter if they are your family or not, your heart still goes out to the people, regardless of the relationship they have with you,” Cardet said. The next morning, many Cubans suffered damage to their homes and power lines after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

Along with the country's recent power outages, Sunday's earthquake exacerbated conflicts left behind by Hurricanes Helen and Milton.

Cardette said her heart is heavy with the situation.

“There is a tremendous amount of guilt associated with that because it could have been me and my family, but thank God, we left before Castro took power,” Cardet said. “My parents came here in 1955.”

Cardet said the most she can do now is serve authentic Cuban food.

“I felt a personal responsibility to preserve some aspects of ancient Cuba in the United States,” Cardet said. “So we're serving food from Cuba's golden age.”

She hopes to draw attention to the region and the real need of the Cuban people.

“When the Cuban people kneel, they experience an earthquake. It's like, 'Give these people a break.'

