A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Cuba: “A crisis like no other”





By Christian Daily International, Monday, November 11, 2024 A car is photographed next to the wreckage of a house after the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Batabano, Artemisa Province, Cuba, on November 7, 2024. Power was restored to parts of Cuba on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Rafael hit the island , which led to a power outage to its population of 10 million people for the second time in one month. | Yamil Laj/AFP via Getty Images

Two powerful earthquakes measuring 5.9 and 6.8 on the Richter scale surprised the Cuban people on Sunday.

Cities in various regions in the southeastern part of the island, which were close to the epicenter, reported the collapse of buildings. To this point, no deaths have been reported yet. But it only increases the suffering of residents who suffered from storms and power outages, as Diario Cristiano, the Spanish version of the Christian Daily International, reported earlier.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake was 40 kilometers (25 mi) from Bartolomé Masso, in the province of Granma, located in the eastern region of the island. The origin of the earthquake was at a depth of only 12.8 kilometers (7.9 miles). This information has been confirmed by the National Center for Earthquake Research of Cuba (CENAIS). Although the epicenter of the earthquake was at sea, no tsunami warning was issued.

“The ESBU (Basic Urban Secondary School) Juan Vitalio Acuña was affected by the effects of the earthquakes on Sunday morning in Belón, Granma. The aftershocks are still being felt,” said independent journalist Evaristo Pardo Fonseca on the social network X.

The government newspaper Granma said that there were no immediate reports of deaths, but the earthquake was felt throughout the Caribbean island.

“There is fear in the streets. My house has structural damage to the living room wall,” said Pastor Andre Wanton Roca, from Santiago. “There is desperation in the streets, especially among people living in the buildings. “There are a lot of people sleeping in the parks,” he added.

Cuba's residents have been affected by a series of power outages, and recently Hurricane Rafael, a Category 3 hurricane, passed over the island.

From Havana, journalist Sandy Cansino, a member of the Cuban Evangelical Association Church, told the newspaper Diario Cristiano: “We are experiencing a crisis unlike any other in the history of our nation.”

Cansino added that his group began distributing aid to those affected. “on [Nov. 12] We will leave for the Far East to distribute food aid there… as well as things necessary to rebuild roofs and such.

Earlier, Cuban priest Jarian Sierra asked believers around the world to pray for Cuba, not only for the restoration of basic services, but also for the spiritual strength of Christians on the island. “Please pray for the nation of Cuba. Please pray for the Cuban people. Please pray for the Cuban churches. I especially ask you to pray for those whom God has chosen to make shepherds of his flock on this earth.

He also expressed his hope that faith in God, despite the difficulties, would remain a beacon of light for Cubans. “Although we seem like a ghost island, an island forgotten by everything and everyone, God has not forgotten Cuba.”

