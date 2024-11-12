4.1 magnitude earthquake near Muswellbrook likely part of 'swarm' that could see 'hundreds to thousands' of shocks | New South Wales





The 4.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked the NSW town of Muswellbrook is likely part of an “earthquake swarm” that could see “hundreds to thousands” of small to moderate shocks over the coming months, according to a government seismologist.

The quake, which struck midday on Tuesday and was shallow at a depth of 3km, was the fourth magnitude-plus-4 event in three months in the Hunter region. On 23 August, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Muswellbrook, destroying homes and businesses.

“What we generally observe is earthquake swarm activity — a series of medium-sized events, occurring close together, both in time and space… and may continue for months to come,” said Hadi Ghasemi, senior seismologist at Geoscience. Australia.

“In this case, we have seen four events of magnitude four and above in the sequence so far,” he said.

“Each swarm sequence may include hundreds to thousands of small to medium side events.”

Ghasemi said a “moderate” shock, which he said was not a technical term, but to him meant an earthquake with a magnitude of five or less, could lead to property damage such as cracks in walls, things falling off shelves, and people shutting down to the epicenter. , he will experience a “strong level of ground shaking.”

About 2,500 homes and businesses were without power in Muswellbrook after Tuesday's earthquake.

According to Geoscience Australia's earthquake map, the epicenter of the quake appears to have been at Mount Arthur Coal Mine – just outside Muswellbrook.

A BHP spokesperson said: “No one was injured following the earthquake on Tuesday 12 November. Operations have been paused while we conduct a site-wide inspection.

Skip the previous newsletter promotion

Subscribe to breaking news Australia

Get the most important news as it happens

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Ghasemi said he could not say with certainty whether today's earthquake was caused by mining activity in the area, or if it was related to the fact that mining sites are often built on fault lines, because of the way mineral deposits are formed.

“Mines are often built on old faults because the faults are what caused the mineral deposits to form in the first place.

“We know that there are cases where earthquakes are actually associated with mining activity… due to the removal of, for example, a large volume of rock mass due to the mine… then we call them induced earthquakes.”

Ghasemi said there are some “clues” as to whether the quake is the result of induced activity — they often occur near a mine site, and they are generally very shallow events, because mining activity occurs near the surface.

But he said it was “too early” to reach much certainty about whether Tuesday's quake was caused by an earthquake or not.

Peter Dutton has announced that if he wins next year's election, his government plans to build a nuclear reactor at Liddell, in the Upper Hunter region, less than 20 kilometers from Muswellbrook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2024/nov/12/muswellbrook-earthquake-swarm-shocks-nsw-hunter-region The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos