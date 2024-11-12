A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits New South Wales, and tremors were felt in Muswellbrook, Singleton and Sydney





A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Australian state of New South Wales on Tuesday morning. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 12:12 pm local time at a depth of 11 kilometers, and its epicenter was near Denman. Tremors were felt in several areas, including Muswellbrook, Cessnock, Rutherford and Singleton, and as far away as Sydney. So far, no injuries or damage have been reported.

Volcano Discovery, a website that tracks earthquakes in real time, received several reports of shaking.

The Muswellbrook resident said: “I was in the bathroom when it happened and it was a very strong scary feeling, I would say it was definitely stronger than 4.1.”

One Umina resident reported: “When sitting on the couch upstairs, the entire couch started shaking visibly for a few seconds and then decreased to slight vibrations for a good minute after that.”

Another Muswellbrook resident said: “I was inside and felt a slight disturbance and then very strong convulsive shaking movements. Everything shook.”

A small number of residents also took to social media to report the earthquake.

“What the hell is going on?” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote: “Felt like in the Hunter Valley.”

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that there was no tsunami threat.

“The tsunami threat to Australia from the earthquake in Muswellbrook, NSW (magnitude 4.1 near NSW) was not felt,” the agency wrote on the X website.

