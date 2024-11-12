Could a political earthquake like the election of Donald Trump occur in France?





In the midst of this political hubbub, historical events can sometimes emerge and leave one almost speechless. Taken as a whole, the reactions in France to the election of Donald Trump seem bad and traditional.

The far right has suppressed its joy despite its sympathy, aware that praising such a controversial figure carries some risks, at a time when the emphasis on “America First” threatens to seriously complicate their defense of the French tricolor ribbon. The left showed its divisions, with France Proud blaming the Democratic Party's defeat on a lack of extremism, in contrast to the Social Democrats who, like Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, preferred to denounce the deterioration of public debate, through “fake news, violence and violence.” “Insults and constant questioning of the rule of law.” The right, which had remained almost silent about this event, escalated its attack on security policy, with Interior Minister Bruno Ritello acting as a vanguard in the fight against drug trafficking, which they have elevated to the status of a national issue.

Read more: Only Le Pen and Bardella remain cautious after Trump's victory, while their supporters rejoice

Ironically, the loudest voice came from the ranks of the supposedly moderate camp: the center. In an interview with Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday, November 10, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, of the centrist Democratic Movement party, denounced “decades of elite blindness to the turmoil in the world, and their denial of legitimate discontent with democracy.” The middle classes are tired of feeling discredited and deprived.” This is the crux of the problem, but how can it be addressed?

Read more Subscribers Only US Election 2024: The return of Donald Trump, driven by political instincts and a desire for revenge

Trump's election is an earthquake. The man was everything that could be disqualified: delusional, xenophobic, lying, on trial, and a threat to democracy. Four years after his supporters began marching on Capitol Hill in Washington, on January 6, 2021, the billionaire won the popular vote, taking control of the Senate as well as the Supreme Court, and is on his way to winning a majority in the House of Representatives. Representatives, controls everything in the Republican Party. Out of an “accident of history,” Trump generated Trumpism, a form of conservatism that combines economic liberalism and isolationism, a kind of populism that combines a well-understood defense of billionaire interests with a radical desire to expel existing elites, especially to target them. Intellectual elites, a masculine style that celebrates power in an increasingly dominated world.

You have 60.82% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/opinion/article/2024/11/12/can-a-political-earthquake-like-donald-trump-s-election-happen-in-france_6732533_23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos