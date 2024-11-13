Burnside High School closes the administrative block due to earthquake risk





Burnside High School Image: RNZ/Anna Sargent

One of the country's largest schools, Burnside High School in Christchurch, has closed its administration building because it was found to be at risk from earthquakes.

The seismic assessment showed that the block was at 15 percent of the New Building Standard (NBS), below the minimum seismic rating of 34 percent.

In March, two classroom buildings – Buildings I and J – at the school were closed after they were found to be vulnerable to earthquakes.

Year groups of students have had to take turns learning from home due to a lack of classroom space.

Chris Dunn, president of the Burnside High School Board, said this closure, as of Wednesday, will not affect students' schedules or classes.

Thursday was a staff-only day, he said, and that gave the school a chance to start moving out of the administration building and into other spaces.

“We will continue to keep the school and our community informed as repair and replacement work progresses. The message we sent to our staff is to acknowledge the disruption the decision will cause them, and to thank them for their patience and flexibility,” Dan said.

“Engineers are currently assessing what work needs to be done to bring the building up to at least 34 percent of NBS and what temporary strengthening works could be prioritized to enable the administration building to be safe to re-occupy. We will have more information from the Department for Education on this in “End of the month.”

A seismic assessment of the school's library building was also conducted, which showed a 50 percent NBS rating.

Buildings I and J were in the process of being demolished, and the school hopes to have 14 new classrooms by July 2026, Dunn said.

In June, Burnside High School principal Scott Haines said the school opened Pukehinau — a new 24-classroom teaching building, which includes specialized classrooms for solids, digital technology and science subjects.

“Previous seismic assessments conducted following the Canterbury earthquakes did not identify any cause for concern in relation to other campus buildings. However, the Department has assured the Council that it has appointed engineers to conduct a review of those previous seismic assessments and assess whether further investigations are required,” it said. His expression.

The Aurora Performing Arts Center is the only building on campus that the department does not own, and the school requested a detailed seismic assessment that showed it was not vulnerable to earthquakes, Haines said.

