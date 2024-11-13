More than 2,000 homes were damaged, and 7 people were injured after a M6.8 earthquake in Granma Province, Cuba.





The National Civil Defense Council and the Cuban Center for Earthquake Research (CENAIS) reported more than 2,000 homes damaged and 26 destroyed, as well as structural impacts on 30 healthcare facilities and 40 educational institutions.

The seismic event also triggered a series of more than 1,130 aftershocks over the next 48 hours, 47 of which were felt in areas such as Bellone in Granma.

The earthquake severely affected the municipalities of Belón, Media Luna and Campechuela. Bellon faced the worst effects, including collapsing houses, cracked walls and falling ceiling tiles in key facilities such as the Comandante Félix Lugones Hospital. A 5-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were injured.

The city of Santiago de Cuba was less affected but recorded structural damage to 234 homes, most of which included exposed walls, roofs and roofs.

The Sierra Maestra mountains experienced at least 9 landslides, complicating recovery efforts, while aftershocks increased the distress of the local community and delayed rebuilding.

In the municipality of Media Luna, several people were injured, including a child and an adult from the La Junta community.

Cuba typically experiences low to moderate seismic activity, with seven earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater recorded on or near the island in the past 365 days. This M6.8 earthquake stands out as the largest in Cuba for 2024.

Other recent earthquakes include a M5.4 magnitude off the coast of Haiti and several smaller events around the Caribbean, drawing attention to the rarity of such strong earthquakes in Cuba.

While eastern Cuba, including Granma and Santiago de Cuba, lies near tectonic fault lines such as the Eastern Rift, large earthquakes are still uncommon. Recent major earthquakes in the region have been moderate, rarely exceeding magnitude 5.0 to 5.5.

