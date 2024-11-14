Vancouver council votes to develop a strategy to address earthquake risks





A report presented to city council members on Tuesday shows just how devastating a massive earthquake could be for Vancouver.

The report was led by Micah Hilt, an earthquake policy planner hired by the City of Vancouver.

The results are stark. The value of the damage is expected to reach $17 billion, more than 6,000 privately owned buildings could be damaged, and more than 1,300 people could be seriously injured or killed.

These numbers are a prediction of what would happen if a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the city. Scientists expect that a strong earthquake will hit the city sometime within the next fifty years.

Hilt's findings show that six neighborhoods account for 65 percent of the city's total risk:

West End Downtown East Side Downtown Kitsilano Fairview Mount Pleasant

“In those areas, three-quarters of the people are renters. Many of them are low-income. Many of them are elderly. This is the main focus as we develop a strategy to gradually reduce the risks,” Hilt said. Interview with CTV News.

Many buildings in those neighborhoods were built before 1990 and are made of old brick, wood and concrete, posing a greater risk.

All council members voted in favor of developing a comprehensive earthquake risk reduction strategy for 2025, a move Keith Porter says is beneficial for the whole country.

“We are all economically connected,” said Porter, chief engineer at the Catastrophic Loss Reduction Institute.

“A catastrophe in British Columbia and Vancouver caused by City Hall's failure to act would hurt the rest of the country.”

The current report does not specify costs. Hilt says the project will undoubtedly be huge, calling for federal and provincial support.

While the costs will be significant, Porter says it is much cheaper to do it now than later.

“The choice (both chambers) is between paying for mitigation now in a grandiose, well-thought-out plan process or recovering from a disaster and then paying for mitigation,” Porter said.

The report notes that the city is prioritizing the most dangerous buildings and is considering incentives to help building owners upgrade their properties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bc.ctvnews.ca/unanimous-support-from-vancouver-councillors-to-create-earthquake-risk-mitigation-strategy-1.7109622 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

