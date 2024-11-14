Bruce Arena addresses past controversy as he takes over Earthquakes – NBC Bay Area





New San Jose Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena on Wednesday admitted responsibility for the “insensitive remarks” that led to his departure last year from the New England Revolution and said he learned from the experience.

The former US men's national team coach spoke at a press conference where he introduced him as the Earthquakes' sporting director and coach.

Arena left the Revolution in September 2023, six weeks after being placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer over what the league said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate statements.” The Major League Soccer later announced that an investigation had confirmed the allegations.

Arena did not comment on the nature of the statements.

“I made some mistakes there. I accept responsibility and I will move forward,” he said. I will say this about my experience in New England, I am very proud of the work I did there. I enjoyed the players just as much as I did in New England.” Like any team I've ever been on, there were really good people in the organization, and the fan base was good. So overall, it was a really positive experience for me the way it turned out, but I I learned from that.

Arena, 73, is the most accomplished coach in American soccer history and was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010. He has won five MLS Championships and is the winningest coach of the US Soccer League and the US Men's National Team .

He will face a challenge in defeating the Earthquakes, one of the league's founding teams. San Jose finished at the bottom of the league last season with only six wins.

“I think there is potential, and certainly, when you take over a team that is in last place, in my opinion, you can only go in one direction. … When we start in late February, hopefully we will have a very competitive team and we can turn things around. No. “I promise we win the MLS Cup in 2025, but I promise we will have a better team and a team that this community and our fan base will be proud of.”

Arena led the United States to two World Cups, including reaching the quarterfinals in 2002, the first time the country had made it that far since the first tournament in 1930. The United States failed to get out of the group stage in 2006. The World Cup and arena contract was not renewed.

Arena won two MLS championships with DC United and three more with the LA Galaxy in 2011, 2012 and 2014. His 262 regular season wins and 35 postseason wins are the most in Major League Soccer history. He also coached the New York Red Bulls and most recently New England from 2019-23.

He said Quakes owner John Fisher promised him the tools to put together a competitive team.

“My meetings with Mr. Fischer strongly indicate that he will support the club. We do not expect to be Inter Miami, believe me. But we will move our club up the ladder to be a more competitive team,” Arena said. “And I think there is a great commitment on the part of the owner as well as our office.” “front.”

