



A Bernal Heights home, made from two of San Francisco's few remaining “earthquake shacks,” went on the market this week. Listing agent Rachel Swan of Coldwell Banker said buyers will likely place a premium on owning a unique, historic home in such a popular neighborhood, and she expects multiple offers on the two-bedroom, one-bathroom, listed at $1.175 million.

Exterior shot of 20 Newman Street (Longhi Studio) Interior shot of 20 Newman Street (Longhi Studio)

That's about $100,000 less than seller Claudia Fick, founder of the Women Entrepreneurship Investment Initiative, who paid for the 800-square-foot home at 20 Newman St. near the peak of the pandemic market in March 2021, according to public records. But it could end up far exceeding the previous sale price if buyers bid up on it, as Swan expects.

Swan said her client was drawn to owning a piece of San Francisco history, as well as the neighborhood, when she purchased the property near Hailey Holly Park. But the seller's son recently decided to live in San Francisco, so they bought a larger house a few blocks away.

More than 5,600 “earthquake huts” were built by the U.S. Army and the San Francisco Relief Foundation and placed in city parks after the devastating earthquake and fire of 1906. According to the preservation group Western Neighborhoods Project, only about 30 huts remain in city parks. The city, some of which have been rehabilitated as historical exhibits and are not used as housing. The bulk of the remaining cottages are located in Bernal Heights, which has small lots ideal for these federally produced primary homes, and until recently, blue-collar residents were less likely to tear them down and rebuild more, co-founder of the Western Neighborhoods Project Woody said. Labonte for Atlas Obscura.

The cottages are made of California redwood, with spruce floors, and are painted green to match the original park settings. The cottages were “rent to own” for $2 a month and cost $50 apiece to purchase. They were transported to their new locations via horse-drawn wagon after the city began closing the park's camps in 1907.

The huts came in three sizes, and 20 Newman Street consists of two Type B huts, each 14 feet wide and 18 feet deep, according to the historic preservation group. It also appears to have a small addition on one side to allow for a second bedroom and a small courtyard off the master bedroom. It also has skylights installed in its A-frame wood-frame roofs. Swan confirmed that the house has been updated, and the foundation has been structurally upgraded but many of the original details remain.

She said this is not the first earthquake hut she has represented, but it is very rare. She had no qualms about submitting the menu so late in the fall market.

“People are going out and buying,” Swan said. “Plus, this is a private house.”

