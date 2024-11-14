Montreal will host the World Congress on Earthquake Engineering in 2028





The International Association for Earthquake Engineering (IAEE) has selected Montreal to host the 19th edition of the World Congress on Earthquake Engineering 2028 (WCEE 2028). From October 1 to 6, 2028, approximately 3,200 professionals from around the world will gather at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal for this major event that will generate significant intellectual benefits and nearly $7 million in economic benefits for Montreal and Quebec.

This success is the result of close cooperation between the Palais des Congrès de Montréal and the Montreal Tourism Board, providing Montreal and Quebec with a unique opportunity to occupy a niche in this vital field of engineering and seismic resilience. This will be only the second time the conference has been held in Canada, after the 2004 edition in Vancouver.

The Montreal event will be the first to benefit from two new government funds created over the past year to attract major international conferences to Canada and Quebec: the International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF), managed by Destination Canada, and the Fonds pour stimuler le Tourisme d'affaires International (FSTAI), which A fund to stimulate international business tourism, launched by the Quebec Ministry of Tourism. In addition to government funding, other critical factors for Montreal were its accessibility, the involvement of the Palais des Congrès and the academic and industrial vitality of the city. These assets tip the balance in favor of Montreal over other cities such as Guadalajara, Mexico. Taipei, Taiwan; Los Angeles, United States; Auckland, New Zealand; And New Delhi, India.

A collaborative and collective Canadian effort

The Montreal bid, presented and maintained in July 2024 in Milan at the recent WCEE conference, featured a proposal that included a carefully structured budget with high social impact. Significant funds were provided to support the participation of delegates from less wealthy countries as well as a World Bank Group program designed to strengthen the earthquake resilience of schools in at-risk areas.

In Milan, Elissa Gullberg, Canada's ambassador to Italy, and Laurence Fouquet-L'Angle, Quebec's delegate in Rome, confirmed the support of the Canadian and Quebec governments for the Montreal bid, reflecting a joint effort between Quebec and British Columbia, the academic world said. And the industrial sector. Comprised of eight female and eight male experts, ensuring the representation of women in earthquake engineering, the Canadian committee is chaired by Professor Carlos Ventura (University of British Columbia) and Marie-José Nolet (École Supérieure de Technique), and coordinated by Professor Sanda Kubojevic (Polytechnique Montreal). This Equivalency Committee played a vital role in securing WCEE 2028.

Organized by the Canadian Society for Earthquake Engineering and Seismology (CAEES), this global conference will bring together professionals, researchers, engineers and companies working in earthquake engineering under the theme “Collaborate, Learn, Innovate and Implement: Building a Safer and Resilient World.” together.”

Hosting the WCEE in 2028 is an exceptional opportunity to showcase local expertise in earthquake engineering and enhance knowledge in the field of earthquake prevention and resilience. Canada, which records approximately 1,500 earthquakes annually – including more than 1,000 in the western region of the country where the cities of Vancouver and Victoria are particularly vulnerable – will benefit from this international platform to enhance the security and resilience of earthquake-prone communities.

It is an honor for me to co-chair this promotional committee composed of experts from various Canadian universities, with notable gender parity. Eight women among the 16 committee members helped develop this presentation, the first of its kind for the organizing committee in the field of earthquake engineering. Diversity, explored from multiple angles, is one of the key themes of the conference and we were able to do justice by reflecting diversity in our committee composition.

Marie-José Nolet, Engineer, Ph.D., Dean of Studies and Professor at the Ecole Supérieure de Techniques (ETS)

Working with the Palais des Congrès team on his show has been a privilege and an extremely enriching experience. This trip was an opportunity to participate in inspiring exchanges and meet the best professionals in the field. Coming out a winner in the process alongside these impressive players is a source of great pride, but what is truly exciting is knowing that this conference will have a positive and lasting impact on our students, professors and researchers, while helping to shine a spotlight on Quebec. It is a great opportunity to welcome this conference to Montreal, an area prone to seismic activities and from which you will emerge rich in information and knowledge.

Nathalie Roy, engineer, Ph.D., professor at the University of Sherbrooke

Winning WCEE 2028 is a great opportunity to make new connections, learn, network and strengthen the vision of Montreal and Quebec. This international conference will have significant intellectual and economic benefits and leave a lasting legacy in society. In line with our mission to promote economic growth and social progress in Quebec, WCEE 2028 will promote knowledge exchange from a sustainable development perspective. We are honored to host the 19th edition, and we are deeply grateful to all the experts and partners who contributed to this success.

Emmanuel Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des Congrès de Montreal

The Montreal Business Events team has done a fantastic job collaborating with the Palais des Congrès Montreal to bring WCEE to our city. Montreal's engineering achievements have made us proud on the world stage, making our city the clear choice for this important conference. Hosting this event in 2028 will enhance our reputation as a city for academic research and knowledge as well as a preferred destination for international gatherings.

Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourism Montreal

