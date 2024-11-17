The late landing of the Sanders vs. Mizzou rocket triggered seismic sensors





Rocket Sanders routed Marshawn Lynch on his game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left on Saturday, leading South Carolina to a 34-30 victory over Missouri.

As you may recall, Lynch had a legendary 67-yard touchdown catch in a playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints in 2011. He broke several tackles on his way to the end zone, leading to the resulting celebration for the near-seismic sensors to be triggered.

Fast forward to Saturday, and it appeared the fans at Williams-Brice Stadium did the same after Sanders caught a shovel pass from Lanoris Sellers and took it 15 yards to the end zone, breaking several tackles on the way.

Nathan Thaler, a South Carolina fan, posted this on X:

Rocket Sanders TD run registers on seismometers pic.twitter.com/Ht6enjYCnw

— Nate #21 (@NathanThaller) November 17, 2024

It was an emotional win for the Gamecocks, ending a 5-game losing streak to the Tigers in the process while keeping their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive.

South Carolina, currently 7-3, wraps up its slate at home against Wofford before traveling to face archrival Clemson to end the regular season. The Gamecocks are looking forward to their first 9-win season under Shane Beamer and first since 2017, Will Muschamp's second year at the helm of the program.

If the Gamecocks can reach 10 wins, it will mark their first season with double-digit wins since 2013.

