A powerful 6-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan at a depth of 10 kilometers below sea level World news





The epicenter of the earthquake is near Kagoshima (Photo: @raspishakEQ/x)

Japan was hit by an undersea earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the epicenter of the quake was 10 kilometers below sea level, off the northeastern coast of Amami-Oshima Island.

This area is located south of the main islands of Japan, but the earthquake could still be felt in some residential areas.

The 2-3 magnitude earthquake was felt in some areas, including the city of Amami and the city of Kagoshima.

One user on BlueSky joked about the relatively small size of the quake and said: “Did there be an earthquake in the shower?”

There were no immediate reports of a tsunami warning, but large undersea earthquakes raise the risk of sending large waves ashore.

Seismologist Glenn Ford told the BBC after a quake of this size in the UK that a 3.0 magnitude shake was unlikely to cause major disruption, but was “enough to knock out the decorations.”

Since midnight, six earthquakes have occurred during the past five hours, with magnitudes ranging between 2.4 and 6, according to the agency.

The epicenter is near Kagoshima (Photo: Metro)Is there a tsunami risk?

The agency announced that slight fluctuations in sea level are expected as a result of this earthquake, but there is no need to worry about damage.

Minor sea level fluctuations are very likely to continue for about two to three hours along the coasts of Tanegashima, Yakushima, Amami Islands, and Tokara Islands.

Japan is located in a very seismically active region and is frequently exposed to earthquakes.

More trending news Read more stories

The earthquake occurred months after Japanese authorities warned of a possible “huge earthquake.”

In August, they asked people to be alert but not to evacuate, saying the possibility of a major earthquake was higher than usual but not imminent.

The alert lasted for a week before it was cancelled.

In January, 62 people died when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the country.

Got a story? Contact our news team by emailing us at [email protected]. Or you can submit your own videos and photos here.

For more stories like this, visit our news page.

Follow Metro.co.uk on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news updates. You can now also send Metro.co.uk articles directly to your device. Sign up for daily payment alerts here.

More: Spider smuggler arrested after police found 300 spiders tied to his body

MORE: Full list of areas sharing £1m funding for London-style buses

More: Nigel Farage will launch legal action after Manchester Airport incident

Get the latest news you need to know, feel-good stories, analysis and more. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2024/11/17/strong-magnitude-6-earthquake-rocks-japan-22009886/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos