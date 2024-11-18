WHO and partners are making efforts to fight cervical cancer





As world leaders arrive in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the G20 summit this weekend, the city's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue will be lit up in blue-green. The Brazilian advocates behind the effort are among many around the world who have joined the World Health Organization (WHO) to mobilize efforts on the global “Day of Action to End Cervical Cancer.” Other countries mark the day with campaigns to provide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and screening, launch new health policies that align with the world's first efforts to eliminate cancer, and raise awareness in communities. Four years ago today, 194 countries decided to eliminate cervical cancer, and the WHO launched a global strategy. Significant progress has been made since then. At least 144 countries have introduced the HPV vaccine, more than 60 countries now include HPV testing in their cervical screening programs, and 83 countries include cervical cancer surgical care services in health packages. “I thank all the health workers who play a key role in this global effort,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. “While we are making progress, we still face major inequalities, with women in low-income countries bearing the brunt. Only with strong leadership and sustained investment can we achieve our shared goal of equal access for the communities most in need.” Marking this campaign for the fourth governments, partners and civil society are organizing various activities and commitments. This includes: Chile will announce a pilot action of self-collection by testing for HPV, which will be incorporated into the health reform and universal primary health care.

will announce a pilot action of self-collection by testing for HPV, which will be incorporated into the health reform and universal primary health care. China: Medical schools and hospitals will host a series of academic lectures, health runs and awareness illuminations in 31 cities.

Medical schools and hospitals will host a series of academic lectures, health runs and awareness illuminations in 31 cities. Democratic Republic of the Congo will host a three-day forum to launch a national strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, concluding with a march through Kinshasa to raise cervical cancer awareness.

will host a three-day forum to launch a national strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, concluding with a march through Kinshasa to raise cervical cancer awareness. Ethiopia, with the support of Gavi, vaccination against HPV will be launched campaign with the goal of reaching more than 7 million girls.

with the support of Gavi, vaccination against HPV will be launched campaign with the goal of reaching more than 7 million girls. India: Civil society groups in different countries will host a series of activities that include awareness campaigns and training for health professionals.

Civil society groups in different countries will host a series of activities that include awareness campaigns and training for health professionals. Ireland will launch its Action Plan to Achieve the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, one year after announcing on Action Day 2023 its goal to reach this milestone by 2040.

will launch its Action Plan to Achieve the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, one year after announcing on Action Day 2023 its goal to reach this milestone by 2040. of Japan The Department of Health, local councils and hospitals will light up over 70 landmarks across the country during their annual Teal Blue campaign.

The Department of Health, local councils and hospitals will light up over 70 landmarks across the country during their annual Teal Blue campaign. Nigeria will raise awareness through advocacy led by Nigerian First Ladies against Cancer.

will raise awareness through advocacy led by Nigerian First Ladies against Cancer. Rwanda will announce its goal of reaching the 90-70-90 targets by 2027, three years ahead of the WHO target.

will announce its goal of reaching the 90-70-90 targets by 2027, three years ahead of the WHO target. South African Institute of Health will start the training of health workers in 3 provinces. Push for better tests WHO launches new guidelines on target product profiles (TPPs) for HPV screening tests. This technical product describes preferred standards for new HPV tests. The tests should be able to work even in remote areas in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of disease is highest. TPPs emphasize the importance of tests that allow women to collect their own samples for testing; and the value of tools that enable HPV testing in settings closer to where women receive care. The new publication aims to support innovation in the HPV testing market, highlighting high-performance, low-cost and affordable solutions, particularly transformative in resource-constrained settings. Editor's note In 2020, 194 countries decided to eliminate cancer for the first time, and the WHO launched A global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. This historical response to WThe invitation of the CEO of HO to action in 2018 catalyzed a social movement and started an annual tradition, bringing together communities around the world on Cervical Cancer Day of Action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/17-11-2024-who-and-partners-rally-cervical-cancer-elimination-efforts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos