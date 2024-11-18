Trump DOD chose Hegseth as paid whistleblower, but denies sexual assault, lawyer says





President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault in a settlement that included a confidentiality clause, Hegseth's lawyer said. Attorney Timothy Parlatore said Hegseth denied assaulting the woman and called the October 2017 incident in Monterey, California, a “consensual sexual encounter.” Monterey city officials confirmed last week that local police had investigated an “alleged sexual assault” by Hegseth. The city declined to release information about the victim and said it would not release the full police report or provide more information about the investigation, citing state public records law. Hegseth has not been charged in any criminal cases, nor has he been named as a defendant in any civil lawsuits related to the incident. In 2020, Hegseth learned the woman was considering filing a lawsuit, Parlatore said in a statement to CNN. Parlatore said the payment to the married woman was a “significant amount” and that Hegseth, a veteran turned Fox News host, was settled because he was in the “Me Too” movement and didn't want to lose his job. if the complaint becomes public online. The attorney's statement did not say how much Hegseth's accuser was paid in the settlement. Parlator said Hegseth felt he was the victim of blackmail. CNN spoke briefly with the alleged victim on Thursday. He was visibly distressed at the mention of Hegseth's name, but refused to be interviewed without contacting his lawyer first. He said he didn't know what he was allowed to say. Read more at CNN.com

https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/17/politics/pete-hegseth-sexual-assault-settlement-agreement/index.html

#cnn #News

