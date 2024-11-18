Youngstown, Ohio: working-class political epicenter





COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Heading into Election Day two weeks ago, the race in Ohio between Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Republican challenger Bernie Moreno was technically close, with Moreno holding an average lead of 0.8 percentage points.

Moreno, joined by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), stopped in this picturesque Columbiana County town before speaking at the Mahoning County Lincoln Dinner in Youngstown.

Brown was also in Youngstown at the Teamsters Union Hall Local 377. He was also in Lordstown two weeks ago to speak with unionized auto workers.

Mahoning Valley's Mahoning, Stark, Trumbull and Columbiana counties have been the working-class heartbeat for more than 100 years — and for 92 years, Democrats have had their vote.

This all began to change in the 2016 presidential election, when voters here looked to the impact of a combination of automation, technology and trade deals that they believed benefited China and Mexico. As they lost their jobs, all under the watchful eye of the national Democrats who had helped put them into office, they began to vote independently of the party with which they identified by birth.

Donald Trump did not win Mahoning County that year. Hillary Clinton won the county with 49% of the vote to Trump's 46.9%. However, the closeness in vote totals, in a historically Democratic district, signaled the beginning of a political earthquake that few noticed. Why? Well, because four years ago, then-President Barack Obama crushed Mitt Romney by a whopping 28 percentage points, taking more than 63% of the Mahoning County vote.

Four years of Democrats elected for every office captured had people looking around at the scarred landscape of empty storefronts, the brown fields where factories once stood, shuttered churches and barbershops, and dwindling hope — so they finally voted for something better.

In 2018, when Brown was up for a third term, he won, but it was much narrower than the races he won in 2006 and 2012. Perhaps Brown's calculation is that his left-leaning populism still has appeal, and that by 2020, Trump will win. The Valley will not win.

The opposite happened, and Trump won the Mahoning Valley election in 2020, at the same time as then-Rep. Tim Ryan, a Niles Democrat from the Valley, barely won the seat he held for two decades. Showing the erosion among working-class voters in Ryan's home county of Trumbull, his support fell from an all-time high of 74% of the vote to just under 48% that year.

Knowing that it was unlikely in 2022 that he would be able to hold that seat in Congress due to the working class's shift toward the center-right, Ryan ran for Senate that year against political novice J.D. Vance, of Middletown, Ohio, who had just won a bruising election. Republican primary and untested against a Democrat.

Despite expectations that Vance did not have the chops or message to win the Senate race against Ryan, he received 53.1% of the vote to Ryan's 46.9%. Every county in the Mahoning Valley went for Vance.

Despite the warning signs, Brown announced in December 2023 that he was seeking a fourth term in office, and the NDP and its union leadership made re-election their top priority. What they failed to understand was that while the national party and the union leadership, which went far to the left, had Brown's support, Ohio's center-right Democrats and general union members did not.

Even after Ryan lost in 2022, he has embodied Democrats' denial of reality this year, telling Politico in a July interview that the middle class will reward Democrats because “Trump is not trying to connect with independent voters, moderate voters, and Democrats.” [in] And he is doubling his efforts at extremism.”

Brown, who is trying to present himself as a champion of the working class, lost his Senate seat on November 5 to another Republican upstart, Moreno, by four percentage points, with the Mahoning Valley giving its support to the Republican businessman. The Mahoning Valley has become the poster child for this slow drift of the working class away from the Democrats. It is the center of transformation in our political parties, and it has always been available for Democrats and reporters to try to understand, but they have not.

The evidence that Moreno is on track to a healthy victory has never been clearer than in his March primary results during his three-way primary race. He had his biggest victories in Mahoning County with 61.4% of the vote and in Trumbull County with 61.1%.

Last week, Brown told Politico in a wide-ranging interview about the reason for his loss, that he is not leaving, and that he is staying in this arena. Regarding speculation that he might run for Vance's seat when Vance becomes vice president, Brown said he “has not ruled anything out.”

