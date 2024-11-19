“It is unusual for people to feel earthquakes, especially in Cork.”





A small but “dramatic” earthquake was recorded in Cork in the early hours of this morning, according to the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN).

The event, which measured 1.6 on the Richter scale, occurred about 5km north-east of Bandon, at 5.50am.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a shallow depth of about 1 km below the surface, at latitude 51.79, longitude -8.69, and reached a location between Bandon and Crosbury, near Castillac Football Club in Brienne.

Speaking to The Echo, INSN Seismic Network Analyst Technical Lead James Grannell, who is from Carrigaline, said earthquakes felt in Cork were not common.

“I have been working at the institute now for six years, and this is the first time I have learned about it,” Mr. Grannell said.

“Before that, there was an earthquake felt in 2013 in Courtamassery, with a magnitude of 2.2, which was relatively large for Ireland – and before that, in 1981, there was an earthquake in Middleton, with a magnitude of 2.1.

“It is unusual for people to feel earthquakes, certainly in Cork and the south-west in general.

“We will have more activity in Wexford and Donegal – earthquakes are more common there.”

Mr Grannell highlighted how, at the time of going to print, the organization had received more than 20 “concrete reports” from members of the public in Cork about this morning’s event, which he said were valuable in terms of record keeping, as records of earthquakes in Ireland are still in their infancy. Relatively speaking, it extends only to the seventies.

“Record keeping has been very good since 2010, but before that it was lower, so it is still too early to conclude the reasons.” [for the earthquake]Mr. Grannell added.

“It's rare, and I think so far we've had up to 25 felt reports from people, and I would say that's going to continue.” [up].

“It's very exciting, we record a lot of seismic events, I think last calendar year we recorded 1,600 seismic events across Ireland, the vast majority of which were quarry explosions, so it's very interesting to get an actual earthquake. ”

He also described how increasing pressure between plate boundaries in southern Europe may be pushing activity north towards Ireland, causing today's event.

While the earthquake was felt, Mr Grannell said structural damage was unlikely, as that would require the quake to reach at least 4 or 5 on the Richter scale.

Historically, the largest earthquake ever recorded in Ireland measured 4 on the Richter scale, and occurred 50 kilometers off the coast of Mayo in 2012.

INSN is also asking those who may have been exposed to the earthquake to complete an online questionnaire via their website: https://tinyurl.com/bdhz7n7m

