Small earthquake in Ireland with houses shaking and 'thundering noise' heard as 'extremely unusual' event that 'rarely occurs' in region





An Irish county was the setting for an extremely rare event early this morning, with locals reporting loud noises and houses shaking.

A small number of Cork residents reported the problems as a result of a rare small earthquake that shook the Bandon area and surrounding parts.

1

Map showing where the small earthquake occurredCredit: Irish National Earthquake Network

The earthquake measured 1.6 on the Richter scale, according to the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 51.79 and longitude -8.69.

This area is located between Bandon and Crosbury, not far from Valley Rovers GAA Club.

INSN said the quake occurred at a depth of one kilometre.

The earthquake was felt in a number of areas, including Bandon, Crosbury, Innishannon and areas south of Cork city.

Many local residents took to social media to report feeling their homes shaking and hearing loud vibrations.

Some reported hearing a “thundering noise.”

Social media users took to the sites to express their belief that the winds are strengthening, as the cold wave moves over Ireland.

INSN Seismic Network Analyst Technical Lead James Grannell said it was “extremely unusual” for earthquakes to occur in Cork.

He said: “The previous earthquake felt in this area was of M2.2 magnitude and occurred in December 2013 near Courtmasherry.

“Since automated recording began with the founding of INSN in 1977, the only other earthquake felt was the M2.1 near Middleton in November 1981.”

Most of the seismic activity reported in Ireland occurs in Donegal and Wexford.

“We pick up about 20 or so every year, but they are usually focused in Donegal and Wexford,” Dr Patrick Smith from INSN told CorkBeo.

“Like thunder”

Referring to the noise residents reported hearing, he added: “This is likely related to the earthquake.

“It is actually quite common and something we notice from the many felt reports we receive of small scale events that we typically feel in Ireland, where people often hear noise instead of or in addition to feeling vibration.

“This is usually described as sounding like thunder or something similar.”

The small quake was the strongest recently detected in Ireland by INSN.

Past seismic events

Only six of the last 50 seismic events have a magnitude of more than 1.6 on the Richter scale.

Two of the six incidents occurred on the island of Ireland, while the other four occurred over water in the Rockall Basin, Rockall Plateau, Gobban Spur and the Celtic Sea.

Four earthquakes have been recorded in Cork since INSN began recording data.

Previous earthquakes occurred in 2014, 2013 and 1981 in the same Cork area, although only two of them were “felt earthquakes” that would have been noticed by residents.

This morning's earthquake was the largest natural event detected in inland Ireland since September, when Wexford was hit by a 1.9 magnitude earthquake.

