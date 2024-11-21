Earthquake hits Alabama; Dozens report vibration





The evening earthquake struck the yellow dot inside the concentric colored circles on this map. Image: USGS

According to the USGS, a relatively mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck northern Alabama Monday night. The earthquake shook the area at 10:00 pm near the town of Sibsey, Alabama, north and west of Birmingham, and the epicenter of the earthquake was at a shallow depth of 1.8 kilometers. No damage was reported but more than 80 residents used the US Geological Survey's “Did You Feel It?” A tool to report feeling or hearing an earthquake.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Alabama. This map shows the epicenters of historic Alabama earthquakes since 1886 and surface and basement faults. Photo: Alabama Geological Survey

According to the Alabama Geological Survey (GSA), earthquakes are not exactly rare in the state. According to the GSA, “Most of the earthquakes we see in Alabama are associated with the South Appalachian Seismic Zone (an extension of the East Tennessee Seismic Zone) that runs along the Appalachian Mountains from the northeastern corner to the central part of the state and the Bahamas Seismic Fault Zone in southern Alabama.

The strongest earthquake ever to hit the state was a 5.1 magnitude event in 1916 in northern Shelby County.

The second and third strongest earthquakes were classified as a magnitude 4.9 event. One struck DeKalb County, 10 miles northeast of Fort Payne, on April 29, 2003. The quake was widely felt in the northern half of Alabama and Georgia, most of Tennessee, and even parts of Kentucky, North and South Carolina, and Mississippi. . The other was struck in Escambia County on October 24, 1997; This earthquake was responsible for the collapse of the embankment around the lake, spilling water and fish across the road. Large cracks also appeared in the sand along a creek not far from the epicenter. Both 4.9 magnitude events caused some damage, especially to weaker construction located in the northern part of the state.

