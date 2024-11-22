



The Modus subdivision in East Haddam was hit by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

It was about 2 kilometers from the center of Modus and about 2.5 kilometers deep.

Although Connecticut has seen its fair share of notable earthquakes so far this year, for many in Modus and East Haddam, they are just a part of the city's history.

“Within seconds of the Modus noise last night, our community forums exploded with people sharing their shared experiences as a community,” said Melanie Kulick, who lives in the Modus section of East Haddam.

Her family has lived in the city for 82 years, and she, unlike the college, has been a lifelong resident.

It is no stranger to small, vibrating earthquakes known locally as “Modus noise.” It's a unique staple in the city.

“I remember being in eighth grade sitting in English class and feeling so sad,” Kulik said.

Her latest outing with the rumble came Wednesday night when she sat down to watch UConn basketball. This has been recorded as a magnitude of 2.3 with the US Geological Survey.

“I knew almost immediately it was because of the Modus noise because my dogs were running inside,” she said.

Go to the experts in town, and they will tell you there is nothing to worry about.

“A lot of folklore has grown up around this,” said Carl Stofko, East Haddam municipal historian.

He's the man residents said was asking about the noise. Stories of the noise go back to the city's history, he said. Most people who live here are no strangers to explosions.

“We get them periodically, periodically, every few years, and they'll be there for a while and then they'll go away,” Stofko said.

But, crawl beneath the Historical Society Museum and you'll see a new piece of technology, allowing the city and scientists to measure noise.

“We thought it would be a great addition to the museum here,” said John Bilott, treasurer of the East Haddam Historical Society.

About a month ago, in partnership with Yale University, the Historical Society installed the “Raspberry Shake,” a computer for measuring seismic data. It's on the floor in the basement of the Historical Society Museum and is the size of an external hard drive.

This earthquake was its first local test. It's a snapshot of the 'noise', proving once again that it's more than just a myth.

“It's amazing the legends that have formed around them,” Bilott said. “All of that has moved into the modern era.”

While scientists analyze and work with the data collected, for those who live in the city, it is another demonstration of what makes the river city unique.

“It's ingrained in our identity in our small community,” Kulik said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/new-tech-catches-moodus-noises-area-feels-2-3-magnitude-earthquake/3439187/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos