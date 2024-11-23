A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu, the west side of Los Angeles





A 3.8-magnitude earthquake caused a weak tremor in Malibu and Los Angeles' West Side on Friday.

The epicenter of the quake was about 4.6 miles north of Point Dume, in the mountains above the Malibu city limits. It is the seventh earthquake so far this year to hit this region.

According to the USGS, “weak” shaking — or Level 3 as defined on the Modified Mercalli intensity scale — may have been felt in Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, Woodland Hills, Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda.

Vibration of this intensity is generally noticeable indoors, especially on upper floors, and can cause parked vehicles to shake slightly.

Weak shaking, which is considered Level 2 on the Modified Mercalli intensity scale, may have been felt throughout the rest of the San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica, and across the Los Angeles Basin. Only a few people feel this intense vibration while resting, especially on the top floor of a building.

In Mar Vista, shaking could be felt for 10 to 15 seconds on the second floor of the building, feeling as if someone kicked a desk and made it sway.

Friday's epicenter was about three-fifths of a mile northeast of a much larger 4.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Sept. 12. The earthquake was strong enough to send the mayor of Malibu and his wife diving under their kitchen table, startling live broadcasters on KABC-TV and KTTV-TV.

Friday's quake was also centered about six miles northeast of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred on February 9, and was centered within Malibu city limits. This earthquake was reportedly strong enough to knock things off the table and cause the wall to crack.

According to a tally by seismologist Lucy Jones, Southern California has seen 15 independent seismic sequences so far this year, with at least one of magnitude 4 or higher. This is the highest annual total in the past 65 years, surpassing 13 years in 1988.

However, an active seismic year provides no clue as to when the next major damaging earthquake will occur in Los Angeles County. The last earthquake of its kind in Los Angeles County was 30 years ago, when a 6.7-magnitude quake centered in the San Fernando Valley killed at least 57 people, injured more than 7,000, displaced about 20,000 people and damaged more than 40,000 buildings.

The last major earthquake in Southern California occurred in 1857, when a quake with a magnitude of about 7.8 ruptured about 225 miles of the San Andreas Fault between Monterey County and San Bernardino County.

