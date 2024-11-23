No one comes to the rescue – San Diego Union-Tribune





Donald Trump says a lot of things that seem so out of the ordinary that many Americans might hope are all idle chatter. This needs to change. With less than two months until Trump returns to the Oval Office, an immigration earthquake looms. Unlike his first term, Trump will enter the White House with a competent and task-solving chief of staff, Susie Wiles. He will do so surrounded by political aides who are likely to be more capable true believers than those he appointed last time.

Trump has repeatedly said he would use the arcane Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to quickly defend all federal resources, including the military, to end the nation's “invasion.” New border czar Tom Homan – who helped oversee 4.8 million deportations during the eight years of the Obama administration – is looking to deport that many people in his first six months. Mass concentration camps that seem incompatible with American ideals to many around the world seem inevitable. Economists across the ideological spectrum who warn of the chaos that will follow in a nation where so many employers are looking for workers have no seat at the table. Those who reject the idea because of its cruelty will not even have their voices heard.

But the views of Trump's senior advisor Stephen Miller are more inconsistent with American values ​​and more threatening to American prosperity. Not only has Miller long ago stopped caring about the distinction between illegal and legal immigration, he is an ardent advocate of “denaturalization”—the search for reasons to revoke the legal status of millions of residents who have played by the rules.

One doesn't have to agree with Trump, Homan, or Miller to believe that President Joe Biden has screwed up immigration with executive orders that encouraged 7.8 million illegal border crossings in his first 40 months in office. By June of this year, among the biggest critics of his policies were Democratic mayors of major cities who were overwhelmed by the unprecedented numbers of refugees they had to help.

But Miller's view of immigrants as parasites is a recipe for the United States to go down the path of a vanishing Europe. Given the aging US-born population, our much-envied recent economic growth has been fueled, not weakened, by immigrants. Not only do they make up one-fifth of the total U.S. workforce, but foreign-born residents are more likely to work full-time. They are also disproportionately represented among the most successful technology entrepreneurs. Historically, more than half of the billion-dollar startups in the United States were founded by legal immigrants. However, the most famous immigrant businessman of all – Elon Musk – is using his access to Trump to underscore his economic illiteracy.

The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board hopes our dire predictions do not come true. Money talks, so there is a very strong possibility that the powerful business interests that backed Trump on the campaign trail will turn against him if his policies threaten economic chaos. The courts may also respond, starting with any attempt to use military personnel in unprecedented ways on US soil.

But Republicans in Congress will not come to the rescue. Maybe no one. Hence, as of January 20, 2025, life in San Diego and throughout America will likely face traumatic change as a result. Fasten your seat belt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/2024/11/22/trumps-immigration-earthquake-no-ones-coming-to-the-rescue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos