5,350 aftershocks were recorded in Cuba after the devastating M6.8 earthquake on November 10





According to data provided by CENAIS, a total of 5,350 aftershocks were recorded as of 22 November, following a shallow M6.8 earthquake that struck Granma Province, Cuba on 10 November.

At least 125 of the aftershocks were noticeable to the public, with the most significant aftershock recorded by the USGS as M4.6 at 18:45 UTC on 10 November – two hours after the mainshock. Most aftershocks were minor, and despite their intensity and quantity, no major damage was reported.

However, the initial 6.8-magnitude earthquake on November 10 caused massive damage across the country, with videos circulating on social media showing collapsed homes and buildings severely damaged by the tremors.

The maximum Modified Mercalli intensity of the earthquake was VIII (severe), with moderate or stronger tremors felt by about 2.1 million people. Light tremors were also felt in Jamaica and western Haiti, with reports from Florida and the Cayman Islands.

Image credit: USGS

At least 7 people, including two minors, were injured, more than 2,000 homes were damaged and 26 homes were destroyed.

CENAIS reported more than 2,000 homes damaged and 26 destroyed, as well as structural impacts on 30 healthcare facilities and 40 educational institutions, as of 13 November. The seismic event also caused a series of more than 1,130 aftershocks over the next 48 hours, including 47 aftershocks. Of them they were felt in areas such as Bellon in Granma.

More than 12,000 people were left without electricity.

By 17 November, the number of homes damaged had risen to 5,116 and the number of homes destroyed to 28. In addition, 474 public buildings, a pier and the Faro Vargas lighthouse were damaged.

The earthquake severely affected the municipalities of Belón, Media Luna and Campechuela. Bellon faced the worst effects, including collapsing houses, cracked walls and falling ceiling tiles in key facilities such as the Comandante Félix Lugones Hospital. A 5-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were injured.

Santiago de Cuba was less affected but recorded structural damage to 234 homes, most of which included exposed walls, roofs and roofs.

According to CENAIS, some 172 earthquakes were recorded across Cuba between November 21 and 22. 160 of them occurred in the Belón Chivirico area, with a range between M1.1 and M4.0. In Santiago-Bacano, 11 earthquakes ranging in magnitude from M0.8 to M2.1 were recorded, while one M2.3 event was recorded in Moa Purial.

The M4.2 earthquake was felt across Granma and Santiago de Cuba on Tuesday, November 19. Another M4.0 earthquake occurred on Thursday, November 21, with the epicenter 19 km (11.8 mi) southeast of Belun.

Enrique Diego Arango Arias, head of the National Seismological Service, said that it is normal to witness aftershocks after a major earthquake, and these tremors may continue for weeks or even months.

He explained that “aftershocks result from a modification of the rupture zone and are generally smaller than the main event.”

Authorities urged citizens to remain calm and follow safety protocols, such as seeking safe places for shelter and avoiding weak buildings.

References:

1 Earthquakes – Daily Part – CENAIS – November 22, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://watchers.news/2024/11/23/5-350-aftershocks-recorded-in-cuba-following-damaging-m6-8-quake-on-november-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

