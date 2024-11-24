Lessons learned from the deadly Indian Ocean tsunami and earthquake





A look back with a tsunami expert at the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and earthquake.

Sri Lanka – This December marks the 20th anniversary of the tsunami, one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, triggering a series of massive waves that devastated coastal communities in 14 countries around the Indian Ocean. The disaster claimed the lives of more than 230,000 people, displaced millions, and caused billions of dollars in damage.

To celebrate this event, National Geographic magazine is releasing a documentary entitled Tsunami: Race Against Time, on Sunday. The film revisits the disaster by telling the story from the perspective of those affected by it.

Barry Hirschorn, a geophysicist who was working at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) that day, shared his thoughts and ideas in a recent interview. He noted the importance of education and preparedness, especially for coastal communities.

“The most important thing, regardless of what the high-tech warning centers do, is the awareness of the population along the coast,” Hirschhorn explained. “Tsunami waves are rare, which makes maintaining interest, funding and staffing at warning centers difficult. But from a safety perspective, it is essential to keep the message alive in coastal areas.”

Disaster day challenges

Hirhorn recounted the difficulties the PTWC faced in 2004. At the time, the center was primarily monitoring the Pacific Ocean and lacked sufficient tools to assess tsunamis in other regions.

“We were flying blind,” Hirschhorn said. “The technology was not where it is today. Our initial estimates of the earthquake's magnitude were far underestimated…and each updated estimate revealed a logarithmically greater probability of destruction. By the time we realized the full scope, it was already too late for many of communities.”

Could this happen in the Atlantic Ocean?

Tsunamis are less common in the Atlantic, but Hirschhorn noted the importance of vigilance everywhere:

“The possibility of a devastating tsunami on the First Coast [of the U.S.] “However, if you are near the coast and feel strong tremors for a prolonged period, consider it a tsunami warning. Once you have taken earthquake precautions, move inland immediately,” he added.

Hirhorn also noted that other risks, such as increasingly severe storm surges and flooding, pose more pressing concerns for many regions.

The Boxing Day tsunami stimulated global efforts to improve tsunami detection and response systems. Today, networks of seismic and oceanic sensors provide real-time data to warning centers around the world. Public education campaigns and evacuation drills were also implemented in several at-risk areas.

However, Hirschorn cautioned against complacency. “Preparedness is an ongoing effort,” he said. “We have made tremendous progress, but the key is keeping people informed and ready to take action.”

As the world remembers the lives lost and the resilience of survivors, experts like Hirschorn hope the lessons learned from 2004 will continue to guide efforts to reduce the impact of tsunamis in the future.

To learn more about this historic event, Tsunami: Race Against Time premieres Sunday on the National Geographic Channel.

