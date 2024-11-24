Gaziantep receives 1,300 earthquake survivors in new homes in Türkiye





Nearly 1,300 of the approximately 13,000 citizens who applied for the “Site Transformation Project” “Yerinde Dönüşüm Projesi” in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, one of the cities affected by the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes on February 6, 2023, have moved into their homes. New homes.

The Site Transformation Project, established by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change to help earthquake victims in 11 affected provinces return to their homes, saw around 13,000 applications in Gaziantep.

In Gaziantep, 1,300 citizens whose projects were approved have now moved into their newly built homes.

Hakan Şimşek, Regional Director of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, told Anadolu Agency that the process of building and delivering homes is continuing in the city.

Pointing out that work is continuing in both the central and rural regions, Şimşek said: “In our province, there are approximately 13,000 applications for the site transformation project, of which 3,400 are from the correctional facility, another 3,400 from the Shih Kamel district, and the rest are in other regions. We issued 1,300 building permits and approval certificates.”

“Residents have moved into the homes built under the site transformation project, out of 13,000 applications, 1,300 permits have been granted, and we have provided approximately 721 million TL ($20.84 million) in payments. Payment is being made in stages: 10% after that and the permit is obtained, 30% after the foundation is completed, another 30% after the construction is completed, and the final 30% upon completion of the construction.” shown.

Şimşek explained that citizens can either use pre-designed plans provided by the ministry or build their homes using projects they created themselves.

Highlighting the positive reactions to the project, Şimşek added: “Citizens are very satisfied. Those who were not eligible for other assistance programs or did not want to benefit from public housing used this project. Demands are high and satisfaction is great.”

Halil Kandemir, mayor of the Erekli neighborhood, indicated that about 20 homes in the area were damaged by the earthquakes.

Kandemir explained that he personally supervised the construction of homes to help the residents, saying: “We delivered 12 homes, and the residents moved in. All those whose homes were damaged in the neighborhood applied for this project. Everyone is satisfied, and things are going well.” Going well God bless the very happy homeowners.

Yurdagul Gokdemir, one of the project's beneficiaries, also reported that their house was severely damaged in the earthquakes.

Gokdemir explained that they lived in a container for a while, saying: “Our house was built and delivered in a short period after the earthquake. Our old house was in bad condition and could not withstand the earthquake. Our new house is beautiful.” “And we are very happy.”

