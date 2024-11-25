AI, skills and the death of degrees: the HR earthquake you can't ignore





Forget flying cars and robotic maids. Seismic shifts in the workplace are happening right now, and if you as an HR manager isn't paying attention, your company is already falling behind.

ADP dropped a report outlining specific trends redefining the nature of work. Buckle up because your future workplace will be anything but familiar.

Artificial Intelligence: friend, foe, or just a fantasy algorithm?

We know that artificial intelligence is the future. But it's also transforming HR faster than you can say “algorithm.” GenAI is poised to revolutionize everything from hiring to training. But here's the kicker: “Businesses with 1 to 49 employees may not yet fully realize the potential productivity boosts that generative AI can offer,” warns Naomi Larivière, ADP's chief product owner and vice president of product management for shared services.

This means that small businesses are lagging behind while larger companies are already swimming in AI-powered solutions. This technology is no longer just for the Fortune 500; It is essential for any company looking to maintain its competitiveness.

But with great power comes great responsibility (or at least some legal trouble). “We expect to see more laws requiring employers to disclose the use of AI in hiring decisions,” warns Jason Alpert, global chief privacy officer at ADP. “We must continue to monitor new legislation, and comply with new laws related to the development of AI systems and the use of Artificial intelligence works effectively and responsibly.

Translation: Don't be scary with AI. Transparency and ethical use are crucial, otherwise you could be on the wrong side of a lawsuit.

Skills Gap: Degrees exist, experience exists

Forget the old adage about climbing the corporate ladder. In today's rapidly evolving job market, it's like navigating a jungle gym. The skills you need are constantly changing, and traditional education can't keep up.

“It's important for employers to build on the skills and experience of their candidates and employees,” says Tiffany Davis, chief inclusion and diversity officer at ADP. “Whether those experiences have come through other work experiences, military experiences, volunteer experiences or something else, those experiences are important.”

This is a wake-up call to employers: ditch the outdated “preferred degree” mentality. Real-world experience, adaptability and continuous learning are the new currency. If you remain focused on formal qualifications, you are missing out on a goldmine of talent.

The human factor: well-being in a hyper-connected world

We're always available, thanks to smartphones, Slack, and endless email chains. But this constant connection comes at a cost.

“Remote work and the evolution of technology have allowed us to have approximately five to six different ways to communicate with each other at any given time,” notes Jason Del Serro, chief talent acquisition officer at ADP. “This can significantly impact the mental health and stress of employees because work and life are now so integrated and intertwined.”

Burnout is real, and employers need to prioritize employee well-being. This means fostering a culture that encourages boundaries, promotes work-life balance, and supports mental health. It's not just about beanbag chairs and free snacks anymore; It's about creating a sustainable and healthy work environment.

Payment transparency: The secret is out

The days of silent salary negotiations are over. Pay transparency is gaining momentum, and employees are demanding fairness and justice.

“Understanding your salary data and your salary benchmark can help you monitor issues of pay equity and competitiveness in the marketplace,” advises Meryl Gutterman, senior consultant at ADP. “Communicating effectively about these issues can improve your relationship with employees and build trust.”

In other words, be upfront about compensation. Hiding salary information breeds mistrust and resentment. Embrace pay transparency, and you will attract and retain top talent.

The Skills Revolution: Rethinking HR from the ground up

Skills are the building blocks of success in the modern workplace. But how can we define, measure and develop them effectively?

“Skills are analyzing what is necessary to perform the job,” explains Amin Fingara, chief data officer at ADP. “It helps organizations define success so everyone knows how to create value. However, integrating skills into HR processes from hiring and training to evaluation and promotion requires HR teams and systems to rethink how they capture and communicate business processes.”

This is a call to radically reimagine HR. We need new systems and strategies to assess skills, personalize learning journeys, and create a culture of continuous improvement. The future belongs to those who can adapt and evolve.

Bottom line

The workplace is changing at lightning speed. Employers must adapt or be left behind. This means embracing AI ethically and strategically, prioritizing skills over degrees, and supporting employee well-being in a hyperconnected world.

Forget the beanbag chairs and free snacks; We discuss fostering a culture that supports mental health and work-life balance. Payment transparency is no longer optional; It's essential for building trust and attracting the best talent.

and human resources? It's time for a complete overhaul. They must reimagine their operations for a skills-based world. This means developing new systems and strategies to effectively identify, measure and develop skills. The future of work is here, and it requires bold action.

