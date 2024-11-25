A noticeable earthquake shakes Belon and other areas in eastern Cuba





A new 4.3-magnitude earthquake was felt early Monday morning in Belón, Granma province, and in other areas in eastern Cuba.

The quake was recorded at 1:52 a.m. (local time), and its epicenter was 34 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Belón, Enrique Diego Arango Arias, head of the National Seismological Service, said on Facebook.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, as Arango Arias stated, although the initial report published by CENAIS indicated a depth of only 5 kilometers.

Capture Facebook / Enrique Diego Arango Arias

A briefing note published by CENAIS at 2:00 a.m. (local time) indicated that no damage had been reported as a result of seismic activity up to that point.

Cenais.gob.cu.

“I felt the force here near the epicenter”; “We felt it very strongly in Santiago de Cuba, and it was fairly quick and brief”; Some netizens said on social media: “The earthquake was felt in Bayamo.”

Radio Bayamo reported on visibility in several areas of Granma and in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

A torrent of aftershocks

Two weeks after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.7-magnitude earthquake, shook the eastern region of Cuba, in particular Granma Province, specialists recorded a total of 5,792 aftershocks as of Sunday.

The National Center for Earthquake Research (CENAIS) reported on Sunday in its daily bulletin that out of the total number of aftershocks, at least 125 aftershocks were recorded as tangible.

Exactly two weeks ago, strong earthquakes centered 40 kilometers southeast of Bellón, Granma, left residents of the eastern region on edge.

Due to this seismic activity, which caused severe damage to the school infrastructure in that municipality, about 350 children were forced to move to a temporary school set up on a military base with the support of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Likewise, many residents of Belun face a difficult reality: they continue to live in tents while suffering from uncertainty, fear and lack of basic resources.

The government arranged shelter tents for displaced families, a measure that drew criticism for its limited scope and lack of concern for other similarly affected communities.

The United Nations announced on Friday that it had increased to $78.3 million (75 million euros) the amount needed for its action plan aimed at addressing the severe damage to Cuba caused by the recent impact of two hurricanes, two major earthquakes and floods. A new collapse of the national electrical system.

The earthquakes have so far injured ten people and damaged at least 3,752 buildings, according to official government figures.

