Woods Bagot creates a monolithic development part of Christchurch's post-earthquake recovery and regeneration

Christchurch, New Zealand

Inspired by the braided rivers of the Canterbury Plains, Bruno Mendes of Woods Bagot, along with Warren and Mahoney Architects and Kamo Marsh Landscape Architects, have designed the 28,000 square meter facility, a true landmark of cultural and economic revitalization in the Christchurch region, New Zealand.

The venue can host a variety of national and international events and features a 1,400-seat auditorium, a 3,600 square meter exhibition hall, and numerous meeting spaces with stunning views of Victoria Square and the Otakaro/Avon River.

This project contributes to the physical and psychological recovery and rebuilding of Christchurch following the devastating 2011 earthquake.

T Bay Christchurch Conference Center has received the 2024 International Architecture Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Center for Architecture Arts Design and Urban Studies.

When a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the South Island, it caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure, claiming the lives of the former conference centre, and with it the lives of 185 Christchurch residents.

The fluid façade consists of approximately 43,000 tiles in a zig-zag patterned arrangement, each individually numbered and placed, featuring varying colors and textures inspired by the rich color palette of the landscape.

One of the basic principles that shaped the design was Whakapapa, where the bones of the Tahoe people's ancestors were buried in the ground beneath the area.

In consultation with the Matapopor Charitable Trust, Te Pai seeks to bring the voice of the people back into the urban fabric of Christchurch, referencing Māori history in an architecture previously defined only by its neo-Gothic and colonial origins.

Today, Tee Bay provides a cultural meeting place, social landmark, and dedicated arts and events centre, seamlessly integrating into the fabric of the wider city.

The Center and its progressive renaissance are helping to repair and address the collective trauma of a clearly battered city, restoring a sense of vitality, optimism and future to civic life in Christchurch.

Project: T-Bay Christchurch Conference Center Architects: Woods Baggot Principal Architect: Bruno Mendes Associate Architects: Warren and Mahoney Architects New Zealand Pty. Landscape Architects: Kamo Marsh Landscape Architects General Contractor: CPB Contractors Pty Limited Client: Rua Paenga Limited (formerly Ōtākaro Limited) Photographers: Lightforge

