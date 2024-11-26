The first global conference on oral health emphasizes universal coverage of health services by 2030





Delegations from more than 110 countries gathered to draw up national plans and negotiate a joint declaration on oral health at the first global meeting on oral health organized by the World Health Organization (WHO). The declaration is expected to outline the collective obligations of member states to speed up implementation Global strategy and action plan for oral health 2023–2030. Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the world, affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people. Oral health is often misunderstood as only dental health, ignoring its wider importance. Oral diseases include tooth decay or cavities, gum disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, noma, and birth defects, which affect the mouth, teeth, and facial structures necessary for eating, breathing, and speaking. “Oral health is an important part of well-being, but millions of people lack access to the services they need to protect and promote oral health,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO. “WHO calls on all countries to prioritize prevention and expand access to affordable oral health services as part of their journey towards universal health coverage.” This revolutionary event, hosted by the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand, is part of the preparatory process for Fourth UN high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases (4th UN HLM on NCDs) 2025. It aims to accelerate progress towards UHC, reaffirm political commitments made by Member States and promote implementation Global strategy and action plan for oral health 2023–2030. “Oral health is a key aspect of overall health and Thailand is proud to host this important global meeting,” said H.E. Mr. Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Public Health in Thailand. “Our commitment to universal health coverage includes ensuring that all citizens have access to quality oral health services and promoting prevention throughout our communities, strengthening our commitment to improving health outcomes for all.” The key outcomes of the meeting – the Bangkok Declaration on Oral Health – will inform the WHO Director-General's report for the 4th.th UN HLM on NCDs in 2025, ensuring better recognition and integration of oral diseases into the future global NCD agenda. The declaration seeks to guarantee oral health as a fundamental human right. It recognizes that improving access to affordable oral health care cannot be achieved without its integration into primary health care and UHC packages. A new global oral health coalition is expected to be announced during the meeting, with the goal of fostering partnerships to increase the reach and effectiveness of oral health initiatives worldwide. Delegations from member states, UN agencies, international organizations, philanthropic foundations, civil society organizations and other stakeholders dedicated to improving oral health, NCDs and UHC programs are participating in the first WHO global meeting on oral health. Note to editors: The Global strategy and action plan for oral health 2023–2030 provides a framework to address challenges in oral disease prevention and control, promote oral health within the NCD agenda and ensure that essential services are available without financial hardship as part of the UHC initiative. It lists six strategic goals, 100 actions and 11 global targets aimed at reducing the burden of oral diseases, which significantly contribute to the global NCD crisis. For more information and to watch the meeting, visit World Health Organization Global Meeting on Oral Health Events website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/25-11-2024-the-first-ever-global-oral-health-conference-highlights-universal-health-coverage-by-2030 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos