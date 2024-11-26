Japan is hit by a double earthquake of magnitude 6.4 and 6.2, causing major travel disruptions: new updates you need to know





Japan was hit by a seismic shock late Tuesday night, as twin earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 6.2 struck the central and western regions of the country. The strong tremors disrupted daily life, halted high-speed train services, and left residents on high alert in anticipation of aftershocks. These twin earthquakes caused widespread travel chaos, especially in the cities of Ishikawa and Honshu, where the impact was most severe.

On Tuesday evening, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas in central Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Fortunately, no tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake.

Earthquake Details The earthquake occurred at 10:47 p.m. local time, registering below 5 on Japan's 7-point seismic intensity scale in the Noto area of ​​Ishikawa Prefecture. This area has been struggling to recover from a major earthquake that rocked the area on New Year's Day.

The epicenter of the earthquake was offshore, along the western coast of Ishikawa Prefecture, at a depth of about 10 kilometers. The earthquake was strong enough to be felt throughout neighboring provinces, prompting residents to remain alert in anticipation of possible aftershocks.

Immediate impact In response to the earthquake, JR West temporarily suspended services on the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line between Toyama and Kanazawa. The suspension was implemented as a security measure while inspections and assessments of the infrastructure were carried out. Transport authorities stressed the importance of conducting comprehensive safety checks to ensure the security of railway lines before resuming operations.

Residents of affected areas reported items falling from shelves and buildings swaying, but no immediate reports of serious injuries or major structural damage were confirmed. Emergency response teams are actively monitoring the situation and are encouraging local residents to be vigilant as aftershocks are still possible.

Second earthquake hits on same day Adding to the tension, earlier Tuesday, another 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the west coast of Honshu. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that this earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers, a depth slightly lower than the Ishikawa earthquake. Although the two earthquakes occurred hours apart, they highlight the increasing seismic activity currently affecting the region.

Seismic activity is a constant concern for Japan. Located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Japan experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location where multiple tectonic plates meet. While the country's infrastructure is designed to withstand significant seismic activity, such events can still disrupt daily life and could put a strain on ongoing recovery efforts in areas like Ishikawa.

Local authorities and disaster response teams continue to assess the impact of the two earthquakes. He called on residents to be cautious and prepare for the possibility of aftershocks in the coming days. For those in affected areas, safety remains the top priority.

