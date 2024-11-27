A strong earthquake strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.





A strong earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, at around 10:47 pm on Tuesday. The earthquake registered a magnitude of less than 5 on the Japanese seismic scale, which ranges from 0 to 7. No tsunami was observed. There are no reports of damage caused by the earthquake.

A seismic intensity of less than 5 was observed in Wajima City and Shika City in Ishikawa Prefecture. It is estimated that earthquake intensity of less than 5 or higher has shaken Hakoi City.

A seismic magnitude of 4 was observed in many cities and towns of Ishikawa Prefecture. A seismic intensity of magnitude 4 was also observed in Fukui and Toyama Prefectures.

Tremors ranging in intensity from 3 to 1 were observed in large areas of Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinitsu, Tokai, Hokuriku, Kinki, Chugoku and Shikoku.

The meteorological agency said the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the western coast of Ishikawa Prefecture. The depth of the earthquake's epicenter is 7 kilometers, and the magnitude, which indicates the size of the earthquake, is estimated at 6.6.

According to the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, Hokuriku Electric Power Company's Shika Nuclear Power Plant in Shika City, Ishikawa Prefecture, no disruption due to the earthquake had been confirmed as of 11:15 p.m., and the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors had been taken over. Offline in 2017 2011.

The agency also said there was no change in numbers at monitoring centers that measure radiation levels around the nuclear power plant.

This is the first time since June 3 of this year that an earthquake measuring less than 5 on the Japanese seismic scale has been observed in Ishikawa Prefecture. The June 3 earthquake, whose epicenter was in the Noto area of ​​Ishikawa Prefecture, registered a magnitude of 6.0. This earthquake recorded a seismic intensity of above 5 in Wajima City and Suzu City, and a seismic intensity of less than 5 in Noto City.

Satake Kenji, professor emeritus at the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo, said this time the quake could be considered an aftershock of the Noto Peninsula earthquake in January.

But he added that the epicenter of the quake was different from the one at the western end of the fault that moved in January, that there was a different subsea fault there, and that the activity may have started there.

The expert says that aftershocks may continue for about a week, and people should be alert in anticipation of earthquakes of the same level as this one.

He also noted that the epicenter of this earthquake is different from the epicenter of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, and that the pattern of tremors will change, with tremors likely to become stronger in places such as Hakuei City and Shika City.

Satake went on to say that it has been nearly a year since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, and seismic activity has largely subsided but may resume near the epicenter. He added that he wants people to be alert in case of mudslides during rains.

