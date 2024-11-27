Haitian Americans sue Red Cross over allegations of mismanagement of earthquake aid | news





A group of Haitian Americans has filed a federal class action lawsuit against the American Red Cross, the International Red Cross and related organizations, alleging widespread mismanagement and misuse of funds raised for Haiti in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake.

The lawsuit, filed Monday (November 25) in the U.S. District Court for South Florida, represents the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee and individual Haitian-American plaintiffs, including Frantz St. Fort, the husband of a former director of RED Haiti. The cross in Port-au-Prince.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, the lawsuit accuses charities of exploiting poverty and disasters in Haiti for financial gain, alleging that Red Cross affiliates raised more than half a billion dollars in the name of humanitarian aid but failed to provide promised relief.

The complaint also alleges that funds raised after subsequent disasters in 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2023 were similarly misappropriated, benefiting command teams rather than helping victims.

The Red Cross denies the allegations, stressing its decade-long efforts, which it says have reached 4.5 million Haitians through housing, economic recovery and health initiatives.

On the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, a report from the outlet highlighted the findings of an investigation led by the late Dr. Paul Farmer, former Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General, which revealed that less than two-thirds of the billions of dollars in aid pledged to Haiti had been disbursed during the first two years after the disaster. .

Wider international aid to Haiti has also come under scrutiny, with many promised funds not being delivered and vital projects left incomplete.

Plaintiffs are seeking $750 million in compensatory damages, $250 million in punitive damages, and a full accounting of the funds.

