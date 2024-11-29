The Karnali government is set to begin rebuilding schools and hospitals damaged by the earthquake





The Karnali Provincial Government has finally begun rebuilding earthquake-damaged buildings in community schools and health institutions one year after the disaster.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter at Bardanda in Jajarkot district destroyed dozens of buildings belonging to community schools and health institutions in Jajarkot, Rukum West and Salyan districts on November 3 last year.

The provincial Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Urban Development has allocated Rs500 million in the current fiscal year 2024-25 for the reconstruction of earthquake-damaged public buildings, which include various community schools and health institutions. Of the total amount, Rs 250 million has been allocated to Jajarkot, Rs 220 million to Rukum West and Rs 30 million to Salyan.

Although the ministry aims to complete the reconstruction by the current fiscal year, progress has been slow.

Ramesh Subedi, spokesman for the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Urban Development, said that the process of reconstruction of schools and health institutions damaged by the earthquake began after the provincial cabinet approved the Reconstruction Program for Schools and Health Institutions Damaged by the Earthquake (Operation and Management). Guidelines-2024 last month. According to Subedi, the project recommendations committee has already sent its report to the ministry identifying the damaged buildings of schools and health institutions that need reconstruction.

The committees, which were formed in the earthquake-hit areas of Jajarkot, West Rukum and Salyan, are headed by the Chairman of the District Coordination Committee and include the Chief District Officer, Head of the Education Development and Coordination Unit, Head of the Social Development Office, Head – Health Unit Office and Head of the Accommodation and Buildings Department of the respective district. The committees submitted their reports, prioritizing the projects based on the extent of the damage they sustained.

In Jajarkot, the recommendations committee selected 39 projects to rebuild damaged community schools and health institutions. Likewise, 33 projects were selected in Rukum West District while five projects were selected in Salian.

“The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Urban Development will soon finalize the reconstruction projects and start implementing them. The infrastructure development office in each district will invite tenders within a few days,” Subedi said. He said the ministry has prioritized community schools where learning/teaching has been severely affected. Large health institutions where health services were severely affected.

The ministry, according to Subedi, selects reconstruction projects that meet the criteria for the reconstruction of earthquake-affected schools and health institutions (operation and management) guidelines for 2024. The guidelines stipulate that only reconstruction projects can be completed by the end of 2024. The year will be chosen Current finances. The guidelines also set a budget ceiling of up to Rs 7.5 million for a school building and up to Rs 5 million for a health institution.

The earthquake destroyed hundreds of public and community buildings in Jajarkot, Rukum West and Salyan. According to the Karnali District Health Directorate, six health institutions were completely destroyed while 12 others were partially damaged in Jajarkot. Two health institutions were completely destroyed, while 22 health institutions were partially damaged in the western Rukum region. In Salyan, the earthquake destroyed three health institutions while 42 other institutions were partially damaged.

According to the Karnali Ministry of Social Development, the buildings of 143 schools in Jajarkot and 40 schools in West Rukum were completely destroyed due to last year's earthquake. A total of 206 school buildings in Jajarkot and 213 school buildings in West Rukum were partially damaged in the disaster.

The earthquake struck Jajarkot and West Rukum and affected some areas in Salyan, damaging hundreds of public buildings. At least 157 deaths were reported in Jajarkot and Rukum West, officials said. According to Karnali district police, about 34,501 houses were destroyed in Jajarkot and 16,909 houses in West Rukum. In Salyan, the earthquake destroyed more than 4,600 homes.

Many displaced families still live under poorly constructed shacks, exposing them to cold-related diseases in winter. Delays in the rehabilitation of displaced families are reported to have caused the death of more than thirty people displaced by the earthquake, most of them elderly and minors in Jajarkot and West Rukum.

