Recent earthquakes in eastern Cuba caused more than 6,000 aftershocks





Since the 6.7-magnitude earthquake on November 10 in eastern Cuba, experts have recorded a total of 6,123 aftershocks.

According to information provided by Dr. Enrique Arango Arias, head of the National Seismological Service, about 127 of them were “probably felt,” a category that applies when their magnitude is greater than 2.5 on the Richter scale.

Early Monday morning, a new earthquake shook the municipality of Belon in Granma and other areas east of the island. The quake was recorded at 1:52 a.m., and its epicenter was 34 kilometers southeast of Belón, Arango Arias said.

According to the specialist, the magnitude of the earthquake reached 4.3 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, while the radio station “Radio Bayamo” ​​reported on the possibility of monitoring in several areas in Granma and in neighboring Santiago de Cuba.

That morning's earthquake occurred two weeks after earthquakes struck the same area on November 10. The epicenter of these earthquakes, with magnitudes of 6.0 and 6.7, was near Belun and caused severe damage, especially to homes and state centers.

As of last week, authorities reported more than 8,000 buildings affected; Among them are about 130 total collapses, more than 700 partial collapses and thousands of damages to roofs, walls and floors, especially in the province of Granma.

According to Dr. Bladimir Moreno Tuaran, head of the Scientific Council of the National Center for Earthquake Research (CENAIS), these earthquakes could have aftershocks “within the next few months,” which he explained “should diminish over time.”

In previous reports, the head of CENAIS explained that “the southeastern coast is not at risk of a tsunami” based on earthquakes that occurred on the Oriente fault, a clarification made on various occasions, although rumors spread again in this regard. After the recent earthquakes.

OnCuba Staff

