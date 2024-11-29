A new notable earthquake was reported at Guantanamo, along with nearly 7,000 aftershocks in November.





On November 29, 2024, the National Center for Earthquake Research (CENAIS) reported a new earthquake felt in Guantanamo District.

The event occurred at 11:02 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.9, at a depth of 25 kilometers, and its center was 25 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Niceto Perez.

Screenshot of Facebook/Technical Youth

So far, there have been reports of the possibility of being felt in Santiago de Cuba, but no material or human damage has been recorded.

CENAI Significant seismic activity in November

According to a report by CENAIS, since the strong earthquakes of November 10, with magnitudes of 6 and 6.7, there have been a total of 6,902 aftershocks, of which 127 were reported as felt or potentially tangible.

This intense seismic activity has raised concerns in communities in eastern Cuba, which is located in the country's most seismically active region.

During the period from November 28 to 29, earthquakes were recorded in the following areas:

– Belon Chivirico: 20 earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.6 and 3.0. – Santiago-Baconao: 3 earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.8 and 2.2. – Emias: 3.2 magnitude earthquake.

CENAIS Response and Monitoring

CENAIS, together with the National Seismological Service, maintains a constant monitoring of the situation and continues to issue information bulletins to alert the public.

In addition, surveillance measures have been intensified in the most affected areas, while local authorities are working to strengthen response capabilities for potential major emergencies.

Residents of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo expressed concern about increased seismic activity in November. The ongoing aftershocks have affected the perception of security in these provinces, which have historically been prone to triggering events.

Although no major damage was reported, the large number of tangible earthquakes highlights the importance of preparing residents and strengthening infrastructure in these areas.

Authorities urge the public to remain calm, follow the recommendations of emergency agencies, and remain alert to updates issued by CENAIS and the National Seismological Service.

Frequently Asked Questions About Seismic Activity in Guantanamo and Santiago de Cubama What is the magnitude of the last earthquake reported in Guantanamo?

The most recent earthquake reported at Guantanamo measured 2.9 and occurred at 11:02 a.m. on November 29, 2024.

How many replicas were recorded in November?

In November, 6,902 aftershocks were recorded, of which 127 were felt or should be felt, according to CENAIS.

What measures do the authorities take in response to seismic activity?

The authorities are intensifying surveillance measures and strengthening response capabilities for potential major emergencies. In addition, CENAIS and the National Seismological Service carry out continuous monitoring and issue information bulletins to alert the public.

Have there been reports of material or human damage resulting from the earthquakes?

So far, no material or human damage has been reported due to the earthquakes that struck Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba.

